Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos were without top wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) on Sunday, replacing him with DaeSean Hamilton in the starting lineup. Austin Schlottmann also started at right guard for Graham Glasgow, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

The Chargers also placed backup guard Ryan Groy on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In Seattle, the Seahawks were without running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams against the San Francisco 49ers. Carson was listed as questionable with the injury he suffered last week, and Hyde was listed as doubtful. That leaves Travis Homer — who was listed as questionable with a knee injury — and DeeJay Dallas as the only two running backs for the Seahawks.

Seattle will also be without three starters on defense as Jamal Adams (groin/illness) will miss his fourth straight game. Also out is defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi (hamstring).

San Francisco will be without starting linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin). Both had been listed as doubtful. Safety Jimmy Ward was active despite a quadriceps injury.

In Chicago, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is active. He was in the NFL’s concussion protocol this week after he got hurt on Monday at the Los Angeles Rams. Center Cody Whitehair is out after he left that game with a calf injury.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is inactive. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year is missing his sixth straight game because of two separate injuries sandwiched around a one-game suspension.