A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will miss his second straight game Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t discussed the development publicly. The person confirmed Harris’ diagnosis, which was first reported by KOA News Radio in Denver.

Harris missed last week’s game at Atlanta after going on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday following his exposure to somebody with the virus.

Later that day, Harris tweeted, “Not gonna lie this being in the hotel away from your family stuff is lonely as hell.”

Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that he expected Harris to return to practice Wednesday along with guard Graham Glasgow, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago.

Harris becomes the fourth Broncos player who has tested positive for the virus. Three assistant coaches have also spent time under COVID-19 protocols and executives John Elway and Joe Ellis both tested positive last week.