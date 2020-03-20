Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Gordon has signed agreed to a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos continued an impressive offseason haul Friday by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it’s worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren’t revealed.

Although that’s less than the $10 million annually that Gordon turned down from the Chargers during an unsuccessful holdout for a long-term extension last season, it does allow him the opportunity to face his old team twice a year and to hit free agency again in 2022 at age 28.

His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.

Gordon’s arrival bolsters a Denver offense that has stagnated in recent years and which produced just 17.6 points a game in 2019. New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has set out to install a stronger ground game and push the ball down the field more in the passing game with second-year QB Drew Lock.

