ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals cannot become official until the start of the NFL’s new calendar year on Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the agreement, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

Although the versatile Glasgow can also play center and Broncos incumbent Connor McGovern is set to hit free agency, Glasgow will get his first look at guard following the Broncos’ decision to cut ties with oft-injured right guard Ronald Leary.

Glasgow has started 58 games in four season with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the third round out of Michigan in 2016. He played left and right guard his rookie season as well as some center and has mostly played center since then.

Broncos general manager John Elway has made bolstering his O-line an offseason priority, and teaming the 27-year-old Glasgow with second-year left guard Dalton Risner gives Denver one of the best young tandems in the league.

The Broncos are counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class, right tackle Ja’Wuan James, to bounce back from a balky knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019.

Their left tackle, Garett Bolles, has been flagged 46 times in 48 career games but showed some improvement down the stretch as rookie QB Drew Lock won four of his five starts.