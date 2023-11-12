ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | The Buffalo Bills’ injury-depleted defense will be without two more starters after safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford were ruled out Saturday from playing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.



Neither practiced this week after getting hurt in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati last weekend. Hyde sustained a neck/stinger injury and Benford hurt his hamstring.



Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, meanwhile, is listed as questionable after opening the week in the concussion protocol.



Buffalo’s defense already is missing three starters: cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tendon), linebacker Matt Milano (right leg) and tackle DaQuan Jones (torn pectoral muscle).



The Bills (5-4) have lost three of five and have fallen out of the playoff picture. The Broncos (3-5) have won two straight and are rested coming off their bye week.