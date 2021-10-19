Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Denver. Kuemper and the Avalanche play at the Washington Capitals Tuesday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, third in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (1-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -144, Avalanche +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Washington for a non-conference matchup.

Washington went 36-15-5 overall with a 17-8-3 record at home a season ago. The Capitals scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall with a 17-9-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

