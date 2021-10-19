Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, third in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (1-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -144, Avalanche +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Washington for a non-conference matchup.

Washington went 36-15-5 overall with a 17-8-3 record at home a season ago. The Capitals scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall with a 17-9-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar