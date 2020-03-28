The Latest: 2nd Avalanche player tests positive, 4th in NHL

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Colorado Avalanche say a second player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation.

In their statement issued Saturday, the Avalanche say those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated.

The team says no other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.

The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa.