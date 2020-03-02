Colorado Avalanche (39-18-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-47-5, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its five-game skid with a win over Colorado.

The Red Wings are 10-21-2 on their home ice. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.4 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 32 total points.

The Avalanche are 22-9-2 in road games. Colorado is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.

Colorado took down Detroit 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 20. Nazem Kadri scored two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has recorded 48 total points while scoring 18 goals and adding 30 assists for the Red Wings. Mantha has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Gabriel Landeskog has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar