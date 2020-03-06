Colorado Avalanche (40-18-8, second in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-26-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Vancouver. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 54 assists.

The Canucks are 19-14-4 in Western Conference games. Vancouver ranks fifth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Avalanche are 20-12-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado ranks third in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Colorado won 5-4. MacKinnon scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 68 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 42 assists. Quinn Hughes has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 88 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 54 assists. Gabriel Landeskog has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body), Tyler Myers: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar