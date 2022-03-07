Colorado Avalanche (40-11-5, first in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (21-23-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri and Colorado take on New York. He ranks sixth in the in the NHL with 70 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 48 assists.

The Islanders are 11-11-4 at home. New York averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Scott Mayfield leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 17-8-2 on the road. Colorado ranks second in the league recording 10.6 points per game, averaging 3.9 goals and 6.7 assists.

In their last meeting on March 1, Colorado won 5-3. Devon Toews recorded a team-high 3 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 20 goals and has 30 points. Kyle Palmieri has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Kadri has 70 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 48 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has 14 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Anders Lee: day to day (personal), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.