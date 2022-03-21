Edmonton Oilers (35-23-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Edmonton. He ranks 10th in the league with 74 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Avalanche are 27-6-3 in conference play. Colorado is second in the league recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Oilers are 21-10-1 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 30 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 59 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has 86 points. Connor McDavid has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.