Colorado Avalanche (37-18-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (35-23-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado square off against Carolina. He’s fourth in the in the league with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 52 assists.

The Hurricanes are 19-11-2 at home. Carolina is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

The Avalanche are 20-9-2 on the road. Colorado is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by MacKinnon with 33.

In their last matchup on Dec. 19, Carolina won 3-1. Jordan Martinook recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-27 in 62 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has scored 10 goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

MacKinnon has recorded 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has totaled four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (concussion), James Reimer: out (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Nieto: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar