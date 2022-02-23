Colorado Avalanche (36-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Colorado Avalanche after the Red Wings beat New York 3-2 in a shootout.

The Red Wings are 15-9-3 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Avalanche are 15-7-2 in road games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 43 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 11.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, Colorado won 7-3. Devon Toews recorded a team-high 3 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 26 goals, adding 26 assists and recording 52 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 26 goals and has 59 points. Cale Makar has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.