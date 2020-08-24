Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-3. Alexander Radulov scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Colorado ranks second in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 69 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 68 games this season. Joe Pavelski has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (leg).

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).