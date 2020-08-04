Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEEDING ROUND: Dallas and Colorado square off as part of a round-robin tournament including the four highest seeded teams in the conference to determine seeds in the next round.

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars square off against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against division opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 29 points. Tyler Seguin has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 93 points. Gabriel Landeskog has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

