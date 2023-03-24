Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Colorado Avalanche after Clayton Keller scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado has a 41-23-6 record overall and a 14-5-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have an 18-9-2 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Arizona has a 27-33-11 record overall and a 9-9-5 record in Central Division games. The Coyotes have a 17-22-7 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Coyotes won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Keller led the Coyotes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 30 goals and 60 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Keller has scored 32 goals with 44 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Evan Rodrigues: day to day (concussion protocol), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Coyotes: Brett Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Josh Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar