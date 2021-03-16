Anaheim Ducks (8-15-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2, third in the West Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Anaheim looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche have gone 16-8-2 against division opponents. Colorado is 23rd in the NHL with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Ducks are 8-15-6 against opponents in the West Division. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging only 5.7 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 19 total points.

In their last meeting on March 6, Anaheim won 5-4. Troy Terry totaled two goals for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 15 assists. Gabriel Landeskog has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Comtois leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 29 games this season. Rickard Rakell has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: J.T. Compher: day to day (upper body), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body), Troy Terry: day to day (upper body).

