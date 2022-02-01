Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O’Connor (25) skates against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche play host to the Coyotes again Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Arizona Coyotes (10-29-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona aiming to continue its 18-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 11-3-1 against opponents from the Central. Colorado leads the league with 41 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 10.

The Coyotes are 3-10-1 against Central opponents. Arizona averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

Colorado beat Arizona 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 15. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-33 in 32 games this season. Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Clayton Keller has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 10-0-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

