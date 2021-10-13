Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) moves down the ice with the puck against the Dallas Starst an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Jost and the Avalanche play host to the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday to open the season. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -279, Blackhawks +226; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at home in the season opener.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Avalanche allowed 2.2 goals on 25.3 shots per game last season.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall with a 11-14-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks averaged 2.8 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Pavel Francouz: out (lower body); Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols)

Blackhawks: Wyatt Kalynuk: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

