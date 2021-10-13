Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -279, Blackhawks +226; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at home in the season opener.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Avalanche allowed 2.2 goals on 25.3 shots per game last season.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall with a 11-14-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks averaged 2.8 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Pavel Francouz: out (lower body); Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19 protocols)

Blackhawks: Wyatt Kalynuk: out (ankle).

