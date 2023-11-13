Colorado Avalanche (8-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-7-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)



Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken.



Seattle has gone 2-4-0 at home and 5-7-3 overall. The Kraken have a 0-1-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.



Colorado is 4-3-0 in road games and 8-5 overall. The Avalanche rank 10th in the league with 64 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).



The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 4-3.



TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and six assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.



Cale Makar has three goals and 13 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.



Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.



INJURIES: Kraken: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Brandon Tanev: out (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).



Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin), Jean-Luc Foudy: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar