Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

Colorado is 8-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Avalanche have a 4-2-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Vancouver has gone 3-6-2 on the road and 5-9-3 overall. The Canucks have a -11 scoring differential, with 58 total goals scored and 69 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals with seven assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 14 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.