Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky chases the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Burakovsky and the Avalanche play host to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Vancouver Canucks (5-6-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-5-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -205, Canucks +170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Colorado after Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals with a 22.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 10-17-1 on the road. The Canucks scored 148 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: day to day (upper body), Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

