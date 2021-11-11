Vancouver Canucks (5-6-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-5-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -205, Canucks +170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Colorado after Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals with a 22.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 10-17-1 on the road. The Canucks scored 148 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: day to day (upper body), Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.