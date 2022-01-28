Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +170, Avalanche -210

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Colorado Avalanche after Dylan Strome scored three goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-5 victory over the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks are 3-7-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 26 total goals.

The Avalanche are 10-3-1 against opponents in the Central. Colorado is first in the NHL with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 4.1 goals.

The Avalanche takes on the Blackhawks for the first of two straight games.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 26 goals and has 36 points. Strome has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 22 goals and has 49 points. Cale Makar has nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.