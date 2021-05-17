St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -251, Blues +209; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host St. Louis after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues’ 7-3 victory over the Wild.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 9.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

The Blues are 27-20-9 against division opponents. St. Louis has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 77.8% of opponent chances.

St. Louis beat Colorado 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 30 goals, adding 36 assists and totaling 66 points. Andre Burakovsky has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Perron has 58 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 39 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blues: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Brandon Saad: out (lower-body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower-body), Jake Walman: day to day (covid-19), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

