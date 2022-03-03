Colorado Avalanche (40-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-35-4, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +295, Avalanche -385

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 5-11-1 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 13-4-2 against Central teams. Colorado ranks second in the NHL averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by Gabriel Landeskog with 29.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 27 assists and has 33 points this season. Clayton Keller has 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 46 total assists and has 68 points. Landeskog has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: day to day (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.