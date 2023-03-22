Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to break a four-game skid with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has a 40-22-6 record overall and a 19-11-5 record in home games. The Avalanche have gone 35-9-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Pittsburgh is 34-26-10 overall and 15-15-5 in road games. The Penguins have gone 31-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 30 goals with 58 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has three goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 30 goals and 32 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Jeff Petry: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar