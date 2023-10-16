Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, foreground, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 14, 2023. The Avalanche won 2-1 and now head to Seattle to play the Kraken Monday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado Avalanche (2-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-2-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche knocked off the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a shootout.

Seattle went 46-28-8 overall and 23-20-4 at home last season. The Kraken averaged 3.5 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

Colorado went 51-24-7 overall and 31-11-2 on the road last season. The Avalanche scored 274 total goals last season (3.3 per game on 33.3 shots per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

