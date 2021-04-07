Colorado Avalanche (26-8-4, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-12-2, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Minnesota.

The Wild are 23-12-2 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota serves 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 26-8-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado leads the league with 6.4 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 14 goals and has 31 points. Kevin Fiala has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 21 goals and has 44 points. Gabriel Landeskog has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: day to day (health protocols).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

