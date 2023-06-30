Colorado Rapids (2-9-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (10-7-2, second in the Western Conference)



Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -117, Colorado +285, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals



BOTTOM LINE: Samuel Adeniran leads Saint Louis City SC into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids following a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.



Saint Louis is 8-6-2 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis is 0-3-2 when it scores a single goal.



The Rapids are 2-4-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids rank 10th in the Western Conference giving up 27 goals.



The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.



TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has scored eight goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has three goals over the past 10 games.



Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has scored two goals over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.



Rapids: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.



NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).



Rapids: Bryan Acosta (injured), Moise Bombito (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Max (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar