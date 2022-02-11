AURORA | City teams and individual rankings for boys through Week 9 of the 2021-22 wrestling season by Tim Yount of On The Mat and girls fifth ranking by Tom Blair of InsideCoWrestling (email [email protected] to subscribe for full boys and girls rankings in all classifications):

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2021-22 WEEK 9 RANKINGS

BOYS

Teams: 5A — No. 7 Grandview; No. 9 Regis Jesuit

106 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Dorian Ervin, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 9 Jay Everhart, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 12 Dominic Pacheco, fr. (Overland)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Chancellor Matthews, fr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Ethan Diaz, soph. (Eaglecrest)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Derek Glenn Jr., sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 6 Sean Arnett, jr. (Grandview); No. 14 Keegan Beckford, sr., (Eaglecrest)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Garrett Reece, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 9 Nehemiah Quintana, soph. (Grandview)