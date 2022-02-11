AURORA | City teams and individual rankings for boys through Week 9 of the 2021-22 wrestling season by Tim Yount of On The Mat and girls fifth ranking by Tom Blair of InsideCoWrestling (email [email protected] to subscribe for full boys and girls rankings in all classifications):
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Aurora Prep Sentinel
AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2021-22 WEEK 9 RANKINGS
BOYS
Teams: 5A — No. 7 Grandview; No. 9 Regis Jesuit
106 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Dorian Ervin, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 9 Jay Everhart, soph. (Cherokee Trail); No. 12 Dominic Pacheco, fr. (Overland)
113 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Chancellor Matthews, fr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 8 Ethan Diaz, soph. (Eaglecrest)
120 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Derek Glenn Jr., sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 6 Sean Arnett, jr. (Grandview); No. 14 Keegan Beckford, sr., (Eaglecrest)
126 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Garrett Reece, fr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 9 Nehemiah Quintana, soph. (Grandview)
132 pounds: 5A — No. 16 Aaron Frimpong, sr. (Eaglecrest)
138 pounds: 5A — No. 10 Gabe Lasley, sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Brayden Smith, jr. (Cherokee Trail)
145 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Sonny Quintana, sr. (Grandview); No. 12 John Pohl, sr. (Eaglecrest)
152 pounds: 5A — No. 10 Andrew Sarro, sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Finn O’Riley, sr. (Cherokee Trail)
160 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Matthew Buck, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 7 Charlie Herting, fr. (Grandview); No. 12 Zion Taylor, jr. (Regis Jesuit)
170 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Ryan Hensley, sr. (Overland); No. 11 Josh Allen, sr. (Grandview); No. 12 Zach Fish, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 13 Dominic Archuleta, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 14 Jaylen Banister, sr. (Rangeview)
182 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Greg Brooks, jr. (Rangeview); No. 6 Garrett Padgett, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 9 Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest); No. 13 Talen Rice, sr. (Grandview); 4A – No. 11 Ezekiel Taylor, jr. (Vista PEAK)
195 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Maxwell Kibbee, jr. (Grandview); No. 6 Zavier Carroll, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 15 Nate Gaye, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 16 Dalton Leivian, soph. (Eaglecrest)
220 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Dirk Morley, jr. (Regis Jesuit)
285 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Michael Witt, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 7 Angelo Falise, sr. (Grandview); No. 10 Kobe Euell, sr. (Cherokee Trail)
GIRLS
Teams: No. 6 Eaglecrest
111 pounds: No. 5 Savannah Smith, sr. (Eaglecrest)
127 pounds: No. 5 Alexis Segura, soph. (Regis Jesuit); No. 10 Katrina Cervantes, sr. (Eaglecrest)
147 pounds: No. 5 Gianna Falise, soph. (Eaglecrest)
185 pounds: No. 1 Blythe Cayko, jr. (Eaglecrest)