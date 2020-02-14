AURORA | City teams and individuals ranked for Week 11 of the 2019-20 season in Classes 5A and 4A by Tim Yount of On The Mat (email [email protected] to subscribe for full rankings):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2019-20 WEEK 11 RANKINGS

Team rankings: 5A — No. 2 Cherokee Trail, No. 8 Grandview

106 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Frankie Sanchez Jr., jr. (Grandview); 2. Derek Glenn Jr., soph., (Cherokee Trail)



113 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest); No. 14 Rudy Cortez, sr. (Rangeview)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Andrew Chilton, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 9 Caeleb Knoll, sr. (Eaglecrest)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 6 Austin Kammerer, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 7 Kory Anderson, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 11 Sonny Quintana, soph. (Grandview)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Alex Santillan, sr. (Grandview); No. 10 Romeo Cortez, jr. (Rangeview)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Kyle Maccagnan, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 11 Jorge Felix, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Antonio Segura, jr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 16 Ryan Hensley, jr. (Overland)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 5 Brock LaBonde, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Connor Davis, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 14 Greg Brooks, fr. (Rangeview)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 11 Zavier Carroll (Regis Jesuit)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Joe Renner, sr. (Grandview); No. 7 Gavin Young, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 14 Cristian Che, jr. (Aurora Central); 4A — No. 6 Isaac Renas, sr. (Vista PEAK)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Austin Jandik, sr. (Cherokee Trail)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Sam Hart, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 12 Angelo Falise, soph. (Grandview); No. 13 Marco Canas Munoz, jr. (Smoky Hill); 4A — No. 9 Donovan Jarmon, jr. (Vista PEAK)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Julian Williams, sr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 15 Martin Renteria, jr. (Hinkley); No. 16 Alex Angeles (Smoky Hill)