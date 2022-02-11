AURORA | Schedules for the boys Class 5A and 4A and girls regional wrestling tournaments involving Aurora teams set for Feb. 11-12, 2022, at various sites. Some tournaments are scheduled for one day and some for two.

2022 AURORA BOYS/GIRLS WRESTLING REGIONALS

CLASS REGION 1 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview. Other teams: Castle View, Denver East, Grand Junction, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista, Pomona, Rampart, Rock Canyon, Thornton

Schedule: Feb. 12 — Wrestling begins, 9 a.m.; Championship quarterfinals/consolation 1st round, 11 a.m.; Consolation 2nd round, 1 p.m.; Championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round, 3 p.m.; Consolation semifinals, 4:30 p.m.; Championship/placing matches, 5:30 p.m., wrestlebacks immed. following

CLASS 5A REGION 2 (at Fort Collins H.S.)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Grandview, Regis Jesuit.

Other teams: Boulder, Centaurus, Chatfield, Fort Collins, Horizon, Lakewood, Legacy, Ponderosa, Poudre, Rocky Mountain, Westminster

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 12 — Wrestling begins, 8:30 a.m.; Rounds 2 and 3, 9:30 a.m.; Lunch; Round 4 (semis/consolation), noon; Round 5 (consolation semis), 2 p.m.; Parade of Champions, 4:15 p.m.; Finals, 4:30 p.m.; Wrestlebacks, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A REGION 3 (at Prairie View H.S)

Aurora team: Smoky Hill.

Other teams: Arvada West, Chaparral, Columbine, Fairview, Fountain-Fort Carson, Heritage, Monarch, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Prairie View, Ralston Valley, ThunderRidge

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 12 — Wrestling begins, 9 a.m.; Round 2 championship 2nd round/consolation 1st round), 9:45 a.m.; Consolation 2nd round, 10:50 a.m.; Championship semifinals, 11:30 a.m.; Consolation 3rd round, 11:30 a.m.; break; consolation semifinals, 1:30 p.m.; 3rd-5th place matches, 2 p.m.; Championship matches, 3:45 p.m., wrestlebacks immed. following

CLASS 5A REGION 4 (at Fruita Monument H.S.)

Aurora team: Overland.

Other teams: Adams City, Arapahoe, Brighton, Cherry Creek, Doherty, Douglas County, FNE Warriors, Fossil Ridge, Fruita Monument, Legend, Pine Creek, Valor Christian

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 11 — Wrestling begins, 4 p.m.; Round 2 (championship 2nd round/consolation 1st round) 6 p.m.; Round 2 consolation, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 12 — Championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round, 9 a.m.; Consolation semis, 11 a.m.; Lunch, noon; 3rd-5th place matches, 1 p.m.; Championship matches, 1:45 p.m., wrestlebacks immed. following

CLASS 4A REGION 2 (at Discovery Canyon H.S.)

Aurora teams: Gateway, Vista PEAK.

Other teams:Bear Creek, Denver North, Denver South, Discovery Canyon, Evergreen, George Washington, Littleton, Mesa Ridge, Palisade, Pueblo County, Riverdale Ridge, Skyline, Standley Lake

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 11 — Wrestling begins (1st round through 2nd round consolation), 4 p.m.; Feb. 12 — Championship semifinals/consolation 3rd round, 9 a.m., consolation semifinals immed. following; Gym cleared; Championship and placing matches, 12:30 p.m., wrestlebacks immed. following

GIRLS

REGION 1 (at Grand Junction Central H.S.)

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK.

Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada, Battle Mountain, Bayfield, Calhan, Chatfield, Dolores, Durango, Golden, Grand Junction, Gunnison, Ignacio, Legacy, Mountain Vista, North Fork, Olathe, Riverdale Ridge, Soroco, Steamboat Springs, West Grand

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 11 — Wrestling begins, 4 p.m. (1st round through championship quarterfinals, consolation 2nd round); Feb. 12 — Championship semifinals/consolation semifinals, 9 a.m.; 45 minutes after conclusion, championship and placing matches with wrestlebacks immed. following

REGION 2 (at Fort Lupton H.S.)

Aurora teams: Overland, Regis Jesuit

Other teams: Bennett, Broomfield, Brush, Denver North, Denver South, Evergreen, Fort Lupton, Jefferson, Loveland, Mead, Middle Park, Northridge, Platte Valley, Pomona, Poudre, Severance, Skyview, Stratton, Yuma

Schedule (times approximate): Feb. 11 — Wrestling begins, 4 p.m.; Feb. 12 — Wrestling begins, 9 a.m.