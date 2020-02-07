AURORA | Thursday night’s snowstorm not only created havoc on roadways, it made a mess of a huge schedule of prep sports action of Aurora teams on Friday.

Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit High School all closed school for the day, which also meant the cancellation of a slate that included seven boys basketball games (involving 10 Aurora teams), six girls basketball games featuring nine city teams, a wrestling dual, the start of three girls swimming league championship meets, the opening day of the girls state wrestling tournament and an ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center.

Reschedules were coming fast and furious. Among them:

— The girls state wrestling tournament (the last before it becomes a sanctioned sport) — which features seven qualifiers from Aurora programs — has been condensed from two days to one and will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Thornton High School. Because of that, the five-match limit will be waived for those who making placing matches.

— The EMAC Championship girls swim meet moved to a one-day format and will begin at 9:30 a.m. with diving prelims at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Timed swimming finals and diving finals will begin at 2 p.m. Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview are part of the field.

— The Centennial “A” League girls swim meet at Arapahoe High School — with Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill set to compete — now has a one-day schedule that begins with diving at 9 a.m. Swimming starts at 3 p.m.

— The Continental “A” League girls swim meet at Heritage High School is set for a one-day format with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals shifting to 5 p.m. The “A” League diving competition is at Littleton High School beginning at 1:15 p.m.

— Several Centennial League girls-boys basketball doubleheaders were rescheduled, including two for Saturday: Grandview at Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, both with 4 p.m. starts for the girls and 5:30 p.m. for the boys. Smoky Hill’s visit to Overland got moved to Monday.

— The boys and girls basketball games between Rangeview and Aurora Central were shifted to Feb. 12, with the boys at Aurora Central at 7 p.m., the same time as the girls play at Rangeview.

