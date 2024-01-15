AURORA | Frigid weather expected to continue into Tuesday morning has resulted in the cancellation for Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit High School.

With schools closed, athletic practices and contests also have been wiped out in addition to all after school activities.

Boys and girls basketball was the most affected with the most prep contests scheduled for Tuesday, as the Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Vista PEAK Prep boys were slated to play, along with the Gateway, Hinkley and Vista PEAK Prep girls among APS programs.

A Continental League basketball doubleheader for Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa is also mong the cancellations, while only junior varsity contests were scheduled in Cherry Creek Schools

Schools were already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Regis Jesuit had an ice hockey game scheduled against Monarch. That game has been postponed to a yet to be determined date according to athletic director Todd Schuler.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports