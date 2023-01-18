Winter Sports: School closures cancel slate of Wednesday contests

AURORA | The snowstorm that descended on the metro area Tuesday evening prompted the closure of Aurora’s two major school districts and Regis Jesuit High School for Wednesday, which also wiped out the day’s slate of winter prep sports.

Programs from Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit got in the majority of contests scheduled for Tuesday — which included boys and girls basketball and girls swimming (scoreboard, here) — but had to reschedule action from Wednesday, which was made up of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling and girls swimming.

Three Centennial League girls-boys basketball doubleheaders were on the schedule as Eaglecrest was to play at Smoky Hill, Cherokee Trail was to visit Grandview and Overland was to play host to Mullen. All of those doubleheaders have been shifted to Jan. 30.

Among the other contests that need to be rescheduled are a girls wrestling tri-dual at Eaglecrest, a Centennial League boys wrestling match between Mullen at Cherokee Trail and several girls swim meets involving APS teams.

Tuesday’s slate was affected a bit as at least the Aurora Central girls and Gateway boys basketball games were canceled.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.