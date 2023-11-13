AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association gives the green light to tryouts and practice for the 2023-24 winter prep sports season on Monday.

Boys and girls basketball, girls swimming, boys and girls wrestling and ice hockey get underway with the regular season set to commence Nov. 18.

Aurora has a defending state champion in the Grandview girls basketball team, which claimed its second straight Class 5A state title last season.

Individually, Regis Jesuit’s Charlotte Burnham won the 5A state title in the 100 yard breaststroke last season.

