AURORA | The second prep sports season of the 2019-20 school year is set to commence Monday, when the Colorado High School Activities Association allows winter sports teams to begin tryouts and practice.

Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey start the clock on the preparation for the universal start of the regular season on Dec. 2.

Aurora has two defending team champions entering the 2019-20 winter season in the Rangeview boys basketball team (Class 5A) and the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team. The Grandview girls basketball team also played in last season’s 5A final.

In addition, Regis Jesuit has a returning Class 5A state wrestling champion in Antonio Segura, who won the 145-pound title as a sophomore. Regis Jesuit senior Jada Surrell-Norwood — who signed with the University of Alabama last week — is also a defending champion as she won the 2018-19 5A crown in the 100-yard freestyle.

Scrimmages can begin on Nov. 23 in all sports.

The winter season has two periods of winter restriction around the holidays, as competition is not allowed Dec. 27-Jan. 1, 2010, with voluntary practice dates on Dec. 28, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

The first winter sport to reach championship competition is girls swimming with the 5A state championship meet set to be contested Feb. 13-14 at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, followed by state wrestling Feb. 20-22 at the Pepsi Center, which is also the site of the ice hockey Frozen Four and championship game March 2 & 5.

The boys and girls state basketball tournaments reach Final Four play March 12 and decide championships March 14 at the Denver Coliseum.

Girls wrestling will also be contested during the winter season in another season as a pilot program. It will makes its sanctioned varsity debut in 2020-21 along with the two other approved sports, Unified bowling and boys volleyball.

