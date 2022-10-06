AURORA | A look back at some the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5: The Eaglecrest softball team scored six runs in the first inning and didn’t look back in a 13-8 Centennial League victory over visiting Cherokee Trail. Izzy Ervin homered in the opening inning and finished with three hits and three RBI, while Megan Drugan had four hits (including a double) and Callie Johnson added a pair of RBI for the Raptors. Addison Mower and Abbie Straughn split pitching duties and earned a win and save, respectively. …Bella Scroggin was credited with a pair of home runs and four RBI and also earned the win on the mound for the Overland softball team in a 25-11 win over visiting Gateway. …Alicia Black, Mikayla Brown and Scarlette Heredia drove in runs for the Rangeview softball team, which fell to Conifer 15-3. …Elliana Trujillo stole two bases, but the Smoky Hill softball team was held without a hit in three innings of a 15-0 Centennial League loss to Arapahoe. …The Hinkley boys soccer team dropped a 4-0 DPL decision to Denver East. …The Overland girls volleyball team fell to Mulln 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 in a Centennial League road match.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4: Aurora boys golfers finished a strong second round at the Class 5A boys state golf tournament at City Park G.C., where freshman Gregory White earned his way into a tie for eighth place individually and his Eaglecrest team tied for fifth overall. Full recap, here. Full results, here. …Diego Aguayo, Angel Flores and Irvin Gutierrez had a goal and an assist apiece and Israel Martin also score for the Vista PEAK boys soccer team in a 4-1 non-league win over Douglas County. Jonathan Romero stopped three of the four shots on goal. …Sureel McCain had a goal and an assist, Joseph Bennett had a goal and Charles Sharp an assist as the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team tied Chaparral 2-2 in two overtimes. …The Aurora Central boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Alameda. …The Gateway boys soccer team allowed four goals in the opening half against Adams City and then rallied back before falling 4-3. …The Aurora Central and Gateway girls volleyball teams each posted victories as the Trojans defeated Adams City 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-8, while the Olys dispatched Thornton 26-28, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22. …The Vista PEAK girls volleyball team dropped a 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 visit to Denver East in DPL league play. …Elyse Bailey scored a goal and Meghan Bird stopped 16 shots, but the Smoky Hill field hockey team dropped a 2-1 decision to St. Mary’s Academy. …The Rangeview softball team fell to Denver North 14-4.

MONDAY, OCT. 3: The Grandview softball team blanked Arapahoe 4-0 for a Centennial League sweep of the Warriors as Makayla Valle struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in seven innings. Zoe Vondruska homered and drove in three runs and Peytann Weiland had the other RBI for the Wolves. …Hailey Buttshaw and Ryann Bergen had four hits apiece to back Addison Mower as the Eaglecrest softball team topped Smoky Hill 16-5. …The Overland boys soccer team topped Eaglecrest 3-1. …The Eaglecrest girls volleyball team swept Mullen 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1: The Cherokee Trail softball team split a doubleheader as the Cougars defeated Smoky Hill 22-6 after they dropped an 11-9 contest to Douglas County. …Izzy Ervin drove in three runs, while Kaitlyn Hendrian doubled twice and plated a run as the Eaglecrest softball team topped Cherry Creek 9-5. …Dagem Tadesse scored both goals for the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team in a 2-0 home victory over Ponderosa.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30: The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished in second place behind Valor Christian in the 5K Sweepstakes race at the Desert Twilight meet in Arizona. Hunter Strand led the Cougars with a ninth-place finish among 216 competitors, while Brady Smith and Beck Gutjahr finished 23rd and 25th, respectively. The Cherokee Trail girls were 11th in the 5K Sweepstakes race with Mckenna Mazeski posting the top finish in 33rd. …The Grandview girls volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit, but eventually fell at Cherry Creek 25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12 in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship match. Emerson Deferme had 14 kills and Gabriella Placide 13, Brenna Kelly had 17 digs and Evelyn Klumker 42 assists for the Wolves. …The Grandview boys soccer team topped rival Cherokee Trail 1-0 at Legacy Stadium on a bicycle kick goal by Ryan Williams. Courtney Hall had the assist and Nikhil Patel made four saves for the Wolves.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29: The Cherokee Trail softball team dealt Grandview its first Centennial League loss with a 9-4 victory on the Wolves’ home field. Addi Krei tripled and drove in three runs and Cayman Lightner struck out nine in a complete game effort. Ashley Miller and Maya Sprague drove in runs for Grandview. …The Eaglecrest girls volleyball team held off a challenge from Overland for a 26-24, 25-9, 25-15 home win as Hannah Brinkman had 12 kills and Janna Preskorn added 10. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team scored two goals in each half for a 4-0 win at Cheyenne Mountain. … Samuel Acosta, Samuel Addai-Opoku, Juan Alvarez, Christopher Castrejon, Emiliano Rico and Miguel Ruiz scored for the Hinkley boys soccer team in a 6-2 win over Denver West at All-City Stadium. …Danny Vasquez had a hat trick in the Eaglecrest boys soccer team’s 3-2 win over Smoky Hill. Yassine Assoungdam and Herman Lopez Cisneros scored for the Buffs.