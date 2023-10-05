AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2023:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 9.26-10.2.23

MONDAY, OCT. 2: The Cherokee Trail softball team continued its recent offensive explosion in an 18-1 Centennial League win at Mullen. Kennedy Brian went 5-for-5, while Tayah Burton went 3-for-3 with 4 RBI and Kiki Pryor and Julia Russell homered among plentiful offensive highlights for the Cougars. …Staked to a six-run lead before she took the mound, Zaya Elliott allowed just one hit in four innings of work as the Eaglecrest softball team downed Smoky Hill 11-2 in Centennial League play. McKenna George drove in three runs, while Jac Smith and Sybella Trevino had two RBI apiece for the Raptors. …The Rangeview softball team topped Overland 10-1 on its home field in a battle of neighborhood programs. …The Regis Jesuit softball team dropped a 7-0 Continental League road contest at Castle View despite a nine-strikeout performance from Alex Tavlarides and Kate Brunner’s two hits. …Danny Arriaza made four saves for the Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team, which played Middle Park to a 0-0 tie. …The Grandview field hockey team dropped a 5-1 contest against Mountain Vista.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30: The Grandview and Regis Jesuit boys cross country teams finished first and second atop the field of 23 teams at the Mead Stampede. Half of the top 10 were Wolves in Evan Valencia, Owen Zitek, Lucas Blevins, Josh Tobin and Colton White, who were 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively. Meanwhile, David Flaig finished second and Braeden Focht fourth for the Raiders. Benecio Martinez paced Smoky Hill in 29th place. …Erika Danzer crossed the finish line in fifth place individually to help the Regis Jesuit girls cross country team to third at the Mead Stampede. Summer Abeyta (13th) and Julia Pace (16th) led the way for Grandview, which finished eight points behind Regis Jesuit in fifth. …The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished in sixth place among 29 teams from multiple states in the Danner Championship division race at the Nike Portland XC meet in Oregon City, Oregon. McKay Larsen finished 24th overall with Dylan Smith 31st among 223 runners in the field. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season, as a goal allowed inside the last two minutes of regulation saw Cherry Creek take a 2-1 decision at Stutler Bowl. The Raiders had allowed just one goal in the previous 10 games on the season. …McKenna George and Izzy Ervin went a combined 6-for-7 and each drove in three runs for the Eaglecrest softball team in an 8-3 win over Cherry Creek at Village Green Park. Briahna Gallegos allowed four hits and struck out six in seven innings. …Addi Krei doubled twice and drove in three runs, Kiki Pryor homered and plated four runs and Lily Buttshaw also had three RBI as the Cherokee Trail softball team pounded out a 16-6 Centennial League road win at Smoky Hill. Sade Davis struck out six and allowed just one run in 3 2/3 innings. Kiley Snyder tripled and scored twice and Danika Wood had two RBI for the Buffs. …Kamaya Soniea-Harris scattered three hits in four scoreless innings as the Grandview softball team blanked Douglas County 12-0 in a game in which the Wolves plated 11 runs in the third inning. Peytann Weiland and Sasha Kennedy drove in two runs apiece and four others had RBI. …Emma Davis and Michaela Halton had three hits apiece, Davis scored four times and Halton drove in three to back Pennie Siple in the Overland softball team’s 15-8 City League win against Adams City. Siple struck out seven in a complete game victory.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29: Mikiyas Regassa scored two goals and Biruk Astatike, Jabez Samuel and Abdirahman Werfa for the Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team in its 5-1 victory over William Smith at the Aurora Sports Park. Danny Arriaza stopped seven of the eight shots he saw in goal. … Miguel Garcia Perez tallied twice and Jose Sanchez and Alex Silva also found the back of the net for the Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team, which doubled up DSST:Cedar 4-2. …Kendal Craven tripled and knocked in three runs and Alex Tavlarides had an RBI and also threw a complete game six-hitter with seven strikeouts in the Regis Jesuit softball team’s 6-5 Continental League home win over Highlands Ranch. …Jaya Gray had three hits, stole four bases and scored twice in the Vista PEAK Prep softball team’s 14-1 City League win at Overland. Kaydence Maes, Camilla Caldera and Rylie Camarillo had two hits apiece for the Bison, while Michaela Halton homered for the only run for the Trailblazers.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28: Mira Griffin had 17 kills and 14 digs, while Emerson Deferme had 12 kills and 12 digs and Ashley Harkness tallied 33 assists as the Grandview girls volleyball team saw a two-set lead slip, but defeated visiting Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 23-25, 15-8 in a Centennial League showdown. … Ella Notheisen racked up 15 kills to pace the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 Centennial League win over Mullen. …Anika Davison had 12 kills, Maddie Kilmer added 17 assists and eight kills and Daniela Fossen recorded 16 digs in the Rangeview girls volleyball team’s 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 win over Hinkley. …Peyton Kreutzer’s 14 kills and Lucy Tricco’s 31 assists were among the highlights for the Regis Jesuit girls volleyball team in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 Continental League win over ThunderRidge. …The Eaglecrest girls volleyball team topped visiting Overland 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 in Centennial League play. …Lillian Grimble had nine kills for the Smoky Hill girls volleyball team, which fell to Arapahoe 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13. …Bentley Sutherland-Arreola and Vincent Tchoumba scored goals in the second half for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team in a 2-0 victory over rival Grandview at Legacy Stadium. …Cesar Romero and Jhorman Suarez Mojica had two goals apiece and Anthony Cecina-Cervantes had two assists for the Aurora Central boys soccer team in a 5-3 Colorado League defeat of Thornton. …Joe McMillan had a goal and assisted on one by Joseph Miranda Miranda as the Overland boys soccer team doubled up Mullen 2-1 in Centennial League play. … Kelkiyas Nidaw and Kevin Torres had goals, Yassine Assougdam an assist and John Villamizar four saves as the Smoky Hill boys soccer team topped Eaglecrest 2-0 in Centennial League play. …Kiki Pryor tripled in three runs and Kennedy Brian also had three RBI, while Tayah Burton was 3-for-3 and scored three times as Cherokee Trail softball team earned a season sweep of rival Grandview with a 13-3 home Centennial League victory. Cayman Lightner got some strong defensive play behind her and pitched a six-hitter in five innings. Brooklyn Heil homered and scored twice and Sasha Kennedy doubled and score for the Wolves. … Zaya Elliott struck out 10 over five innings as the Eaglecrest softball team downed Mullen 11-1 in Centennial League play. Jordan Stilley drove in two runs and Addison Mower went 3-for-3 for the Raptors. …The Aurora Central softball team had rallies of eight and 11 runs, but lost to Jefferson Academy 23-22. Aniyah May doubled twice, homered and drove in five runs, Saida Teni had four RBI and Yoselin Reyes Rosales plated three runs for the Trojans. …The Grandview boys tennis team dropped a 4-3 dual to Rock Canyon as wins came from Nos. 1 and 3 singles players Justin Son and Carter Benton, respectively, along with the No. 1 doubles team of Joe Alie and Chad Campbell, who won in a lengthy third set. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team defeated Cheyenne Mountain 6-0.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27: In a game that was resumed from nearly a month earlier, the Vista PEAK Prep boys soccer team defeated Overland 4-1. Mathew Calzonti had two goals for the Bison, while Eduard Nieto had the Trailblazers’ only score. … Mikiyas Regassa had a hat trick for the Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over DSST Green Valley Ranch. …Addison Mower went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs and pitched two scoreless innings as the Eaglecrest softball team beat Smoky Hill 13-3. …The Overland boys tennis team swept Rangeview 7-0 in a non-league dual match.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26: The Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team saw Eaglecrest surge back from a two-set deficit, but the Cougars outlasted the Raptors 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 16-25, 17-15 as Ella Notheisen had 16 kills and Kassie Cooley nine. …Sophia Capra had 12 kills and Peyton Kreutzer added eight, but the Regis Jesuit girls volleyball team fell to Valor Christian 25-19, 25-18, 25-23. …Stefan Zehnacker scored the lone goal for the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team in a 1-0 win over Rock Canyon at Regis University. …Devyn Mena scored two goals for the Hinkley boys soccer team, but lost to Rangeview 3-2. …The Eaglecrest boys and girls cross country teams both finished third at the Runners Roost Invitational meet contested at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Cole Camp (21st) and Ellie Shaw (24th) led the Raptors, while LeRoy Biggs (15th) and Anastasia Smith (21st) led Vista PEAK Prep in their respective races.