AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 19-Sept. 25, 2023:

MONDAY, SEPT. 25: Jocelyn Steiner had four hits and four RBI, Kiki Pryor homered and was among four players to drive in two runs apiece and Emma Rice got the win in relief as the Cherokee Trail softball team won 18-8 at Golden. …Zaya Elliott allowed an unearned run and struck out eight in six innings as the Eaglecrest softball team topped George Washington 13-1 on the road. Jac Smith went 4-for-4 with a triple, McKenna George doubled, homered and drove in four runs and six players had two hits or more for the Raptors. …The Overland softball team scored at least five runs in all three of its at-bats in an 18-2 win over Jefferson Academy at the Broomfield Industrial Park. Pennie Siple and Michaela Halton had three hits apiece and Zoey Trahyn and Anaiah Patterson each scored three times. …The William Smith boys soccer team blanked STEM Highlands Ranch 4-0.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23: The Eaglecrest softball team rolled past Arapahoe 12-2 to earn a split in the Centennial League season series between the teams. … The Grandview softball team piled up 10 runs in the opening inning and went on to a 15-3 Centennial League win over Smoky Hill. Peytann Weiland went 4-for-4 with two doubles and joined Kristin Gallego (who homered) with 3 RBI as part of the abundant offensive highlights for the Wolves, while Lucianna Martelle doubled and drove in two of the three runs for the Buffs. …The Regis Jesuit softball team worked back from a five-run deficit to defeat Pueblo South 7-5 with the win going to Alex Tavlarides, who also had two RBI. Jenna Patterson fell a home run shy of the cycle and drove in two runs. …Aniyah May had three doubles among four hits and scored four times and Aniyah Baltazar drove in two runs for the Aurora Central softball team in a 20-10 home loss to Adams City. …One lopsided inning hurt the Vista PEAK Prep softball team in a 15-5 loss to Pine Creek. …The Smoky Hill boys soccer team dropped a 3-0 home Centennial League contest to Cherry Creek.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22: The Grandview boys cross country team finished second in the Division I race at the Dave Sanders Memorial meet at Clement Park. Owen Zitek paced the Wolves and all local competitors with a fifth-place finish, while teammate Evan Valencia placed 11th. Seventh as a team, Regis Jesuit had Braeden Focht and David Flaig finish ninth and 14th, respectively. Vista PEAK Prep placed sixth in the Division II boys race. …The only top-15 finisher for Aurora girls in the Dave Sanders Memorial cross country at Clement Park was Erika Danzer, whose 10th-place result helped Regis Jesuit to the same position in the team standings. Cherokee Trail and Grandview finished 16th and 19th, respectively. … The Rangeview softball team pounded out 14 hits on its way to a 13-3 home City League win over Kennedy. …Kamaya Soniea-Harris threw three shutout innings and the Grandview softball team turned 15 hits into 15 runs in 15-0 Centennial League win over Arapahoe. Kristin Gallego homered and drove in three runs, Maya Sprague had four RBI and Brooklyn Heil tripled and drove in a pair for the Wolves. …Kennedy Brian homered and drove in three runs and Kiki Pryor had three hits, but the Cherokee Trail softball team suffered a 11-10 walk-off loss at Legend. …Bryan Cazares had a hat trick and seven different players scored as the Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team shut out St. Mary’s 10-0.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21: Gabriel Garcia Nava, Bertra Ishimwe, Yadier Morales Lucio and Cesar Romero scored goals for the Aurora Central boys soccer team in a 4-1 Colorado League home victory over Gateway. …In a cross-classification matchup of Aurora boys soccer programs, the Lotus School For Excellence played host to Smoky Hill in non-league play. Andreas Karpouzos scored the lone goal of the game (with an assist from Elliott Kaganer) as the Buffs topped the Meteors 1-0. …Aniyah Baltazar homered and drove in four runs as the Aurora Central softball team defeated Gateway 20-1. Paris Jefferson had the Olys hit and Taylor Taffe stole three bases and scored their run. …Leah Graves pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits as the Grandview softball team topped Eaglecrest 6-4 in Centennial League play. Brooklyn Heil homered and drove in three runs and Kristin Gallego, Sasha Kennedy and Zoe Vondruska also drove in runs for the Wolves, who overcame two RBI apiece from the Raptors’ Megan Drugan and Izzy Ervin (which included a homer). …Pennie Siple drove in three runs and earned the pitching win for the Overland softball team in a 17-16 defeat of visiting Kennedy. The Trailblazers pounded out 19 hits, while Anaiah Patterson had five RBI, Elina Relford and Siple drove in three runs apiece and Gabrielle Scroggin had three hits. …Jasmine Robles and Danika Wood had two RBI apiece and the Smoky Hill softball team had a two-run lead going to the bottom of the seventh in a visit to Chaparral, which scored three times for a 7-6 walk-off win. …The Grandview boys tennis team downed Smoky Hill 6-1 with wins in all matches save for a default to the Buffaloes’ Pravinh Jaine at No. 2 singles. …No. 2 singles player Ronnie Gikore and the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Do and Bryan Truong picked up wins for the Overland boys tennis team in a 5-2 loss to Arapahoe. …Sydney Cornell scored the lone goal for the Regis Jesuit field hockey team in a 1-0 road victory at Kent Denver. …The Smoky Hill field hockey team scored twice in the second half for a 3-2 victory over Mountain Vista. Molly Keating had two of the goals and Elyse Bailey the other for the Buffaloes, who got a 14-save effort from goalie Meghan Bird.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20: The Vista PEAK Prep boys soccer team defeated Denver South 2-0 in a City League clash. …Kennedy Brian chased home three runs and Jocelyn Steiner and Icela Ciocarlan had two RBI apiece as the Cherokee Trail softball team cruised past Cherry Creek 14-4 at Village Green Park. …Anaiah Patterson joined Pennie Siple with four RBI apiece and Michaela Halton had three hits as the Overland softball team rolled to a 20-6 win at Englewood. …Danika Wood struck out seven to earn the win and drove in a run as the Smoky Hill softball team downed Mullen 13-1. Emmy Green and Olivia Velasquez had three RBI apiece for the Buffs. …Despite four saves from Kevin Salas, the Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team fell to Stargate School 1-0.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19: Sybella Trevino singled to right field to lift the Eaglecrest softball team to a 6-5 win over Cherokee Trail in a game resumed a day after it began due to darkness. Briahna Gallegos escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning and Trevino drove in Callie Johnson for the walk-off victory in another close meeting of the local rivals. Jac Smith had three hits and Megan Drugan a homer for the Raptors, while four different players drove in runs for the Cougars, who couldn’t cash in with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh. …Kassie Cooley racked up 12 kills and recorded six blocks to lead the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 victory against Overland. …The Hinkley girls volleyball team swept past Kennedy 25-18, 25-13, 25-11 in City League play. …Despite 14 kills and 16 digs from Sophia Capra and 13 kills and 16 digs from Peyton Kreutzer, the Regis Jesuit girls volleyball team fell to Mountain Vista 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15. Lucy Tricco had 37 assists for the Raiders. …. Elexys Erly and Anayah Rucker had nine kills apiece for the Eaglecrest girls volleyball team, but Cherry Creek prevailed 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17. …Cristofer Mayo-Ramirez scored the only goal of the game to lift the Eaglecrest boys soccer team over Rangeview 1-0. …The Gateway boys soccer team scored multiple goals in both halves of a 5-1 win over Alameda. … Jonathan Perez and Miguel Vazquez did the the scoring for the Aurora Central boys soccer team in a 2-0 win over Skyview. …The Vista PEAK Prep softball team scored eight times in its final three at-bats for a 9-3 City League win over Northfield. …The Cherokee Trail boys tennis team defeated Overland 6-1 in a Centennial League dual match. The host Cougars claimed all matches save for a default that went to the Trailblazers’ Trevor O’Shea at No. 2 singles. …No. 1 singles player Justin Son won a 6-1, 6-4 decision for the Grandview boys tennis team in a 6-1 Centennial League loss to Cherry Creek.