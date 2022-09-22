AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 15-21, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21: The Cherokee Trail boys soccer team edged Overland 1-0 in Centennial League play. Bentley Sutherland-Arreola had the Cougars’ goal in the opening half. …The Vista PEAK boys soccer team dropped a DPL contest to Denver South 4-2 with goals coming from Diego Aguayo and Mohammed Khazi, both in the second half. …The Smoky Hill field hockey team fell 5-0 to Mountain Vista, while Grandview dropped an 8-0 contest to Liberty.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team remained unbeaten in dual matches with a 5-2 Continental League victory over Ponderosa in a match that saw the Raiders sweep doubles and get a singles win from Brady Jenkins at No. 3. …Also in boys tennis, Cherokee Trail took six of seven matches from Overland in a Centennial League dual at Utah Park. In the longest match of the day, Ilan Schinagel topped Dohyun Kim 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 at No. 1 singles for the Trailblazers’ lone victory. …The Grandview softball team scored two runs in the sixth inning and held on for a come-from-behind 4-3 Centennial League win over Cherry Creek. Ashley Miller, Maya Sprague and Peytann Weiland drove in the runs for the Wolves, while Makayla Valle (one of three pitchers used by Grandview) got the win with three scoreless innings. …The Cherokee Trail softball team edged Eaglecrest 6-4 in Centennial League play. …Scarlette Heredia struck out 10 hitters as the Rangeview softball team blanked the FNE Warriors 10-0. …Dagem Tadesse scored twice in the first half (with assists to Sureel McCain and Jovany Espinoza) and the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team edged Mountain Vista 2-1 in Continental League play. …The Gateway boys soccer team scored four times in the opening half, then held on for a 4-3 win over Alameda. …The Aurora Central boys soccer team recovered from a late deficit to Skyview with two goals to forge a 2-2 tie. …The Grandview girls volleyball team collected a 25-7, 25-18, 25-7 Centennial League road win over Smoky Hill. …In other girls volleyball, Cherokee Trail swept past visiting Overland, while Eaglecrest lost to visiting Cherry Creek in three sets.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19: The Grandview softball team remained hot with a 9-2 Centennial League road victory over Arapahoe. Kristin Gallego had four hits —including a home run — and drove in five runs for the Wolves — while Makayla Valle went the distance on the mound and struck out 13. Carmela Tejada added three hits. …The Smoky Hill softball team downed Eaglecrest 8-6 in Centennial League play behind a big performance from Danika Wood, who earned the win on the mound and also had four hits and drove in two runs. Elliana Trujillo drove in a pair of runs and Kiley Snyder, Kahiau Bentosino and Gabi Giroux had two hits apiece. Maddie Demoss drove in two runs for the Raptors, who got two-hit efforts from Sybella Trevino, Ryann Bergen, Megan Wilcox and Megan Drugan. …The Cherokee Trail softball team blanked Mullen 10-0 in Centennial League play. …The Gateway boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 contest to Bear Creek at APS Stadium. …Meghan Bird made 26 saves on the 31 shots she faced in goal for the Smoky Hill field hockey team, which fell to Colorado Academy 5-0. …The Grandview field hockey team lost a 5-0 decision to Palmer Ridge.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17: The Eaglecrest volleyball team played host to the Eaglecrest Invitational and finished 2-2. The Raptors defeated both Denver East and Eagle Valley, but suffered three-set losses to both Broomfield and Rampart. …The Rangeview girls volleyball team posted wins over Denver West, Northfield and the Lotus School for Excellence at a tournament hosted by Regis Groff. …The Cherokee Trail boys soccer team got two goals in the second half and defeated Pine Creek 2-0 at Legacy Stadium in a non-league contest. …The Overland boys soccer team welcomed Salesianum from Delaware and played a tight contest with the visitors before falling 2-1 at Legacy Stadium. …The Eaglecrest softball team piled up 18 runs in an 18-2 Centennial League victory over Cherry Creek, which took a lot of pressure off winning pitcher Lindsey Troftgruben, who struck out eight. Ryann Bergen had four hits, Maddie Demoss went 3-for-3 with 5 RBi and Callie Johnson tripled and homered among the extensive offensive highlights for the Raptors. …The Cherokee Trail softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 Centennial League road win at Smoky Hill as Kennedy Brian led the way with four hits. Sade Davis drove in three runs, Addi Krei had three hits with two RBI and Cayman Lightner struck out 10 in the victory. Danika Wood, Elliana Trujillo and Kiley Snyder had two hits apiece for the Buffaloes. …The Smoky Hill field hockey team — which earlier in the season snapped a 75-game winless streak — added to the win column again with a 2-0 victory over Grandview at Legacy Stadium. Isabella Garvis and Mollie Keating had the goals for the Buffs, who got a 12-save effort from Meghan Bird to preserve the win and shutout.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16: The Grandview softball team needed just five innings to secure an 11-1 non-league win over visiting Rock Canyon. Ashley Miller had two hits and two RBI, Brooklyn Heil drove in three runs and Makayla Valle drove in two runs to help herself get the win on the mound. …The Smoky Hill softball team took a lead over Valor Christian after three innings, but the visitors scored eight times in the fourth inning and went on to down the Buffaloes 14-6.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15: The Grandview boys tennis team played competitive with Cherry Creek’s top varsity team in a Centennial League dual match before falling 6-1. Wolves’ No. 1 singles player Eduard Tsaturyan earned his team’s lone win of the match and it was a big one as he defeated Aram Izmirian, last season’s Class 5A No. 1 singles state champion, by a 6-1, 6-2 score. …The Rangeview boys soccer team got back on the winning track with a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Eaglecrest. …Axel Powell scored twice and Miguel Perez and Charles Sharp added goals as the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team rolled past Douglas County 4-1. …In a game where all the scoring took place in the second half, the Overland boys soccer team topped Aurora Central 4-1. …Peter Deras scored the only goal for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team in a 4-1 loss to Cherry Creek in its Centennial League opener. …Joy Aburto piled up 21 kills and Madison Feight registered 35 assists as the Vista PEAK girls volleyball team topped Skyview 25-22, 25-13, 25-23. … Mykah Waddles had five kills and Gianni Monroe contributed seven service aces to the Hinkley girls volleyball team’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-7 win over Aurora West College Prep. …The Grandview softball team blanked Cherokee Trail 15-0 in Centennial League play as Makayla Valle struck out 13 and allowed just one hit. Kristin Gallego went 4-for-5 with two RBI, Maya Sprague drove in three runs and the Wolves had 17 hits in all. …The Rangeview softball team topped Kennedy 10-3 behind Anna Salazar’s four-hit, two-RBI day. …The Vista PEAK softball team got three hits and four stolen bases from Anastasia Molina and three hits apiece from Jaya Gray and Amara Herrera in a 13-1 win over the Far Northeast Warriors.