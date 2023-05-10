AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from May 2-8, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

MONDAY, MAY 8: The Vista PEAK baseball team blanked Aurora Central 15-0 behind Abel Salinas, who allowed four hits in four innings with seven strikeouts. Anthony Porras had three hits and four RBI and Steven Reaux drove in three. …The Gateway baseball team doubled up Skyview Academy for a 12-6 win. Samuel Alvarez had three RBI for the Olys.

SATURDAY, MAY 6: The Grandview boys volleyball team ended its season on a win with a five-set defeat of Fountain-Fort Carson, but a 1-1 finish in the Region 3 tournament at Valor Christian wasn’t enough for the Wolves to advance to the state tournament. Grandview lost to host Valor Christian 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 in the opening match, then outlasted Fountain-Fort Carson 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7 to finish 14-11. …The Vista PEAK boys volleyball team dropped both of its matches in Region 5 at Douglas County to finish the season 18-7, which was a marked improvement from the previous season when it had 10. The Bison fell to the host Huskies 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 in the opener and then 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 to Coronado despite Tristan Rowley’s 10 kills. …The Cherokee Trail boys track team earned the championship of the Cherry Creek Invitational at Stutler Bowl, while Grandview edged Cherokee Trail by five points for for second place on the girls side. …The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team fell to undefeated and top-ranked Colorado Academy 12-8 despite four goals from Maddy Jokerst and two from Ava Rogala.

FRIDAY, MAY 5: Fletcher Sullivan scored five goals and the Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team dealt Cherry Creek its first loss of the season with a 13-12 victory to end the regular season. Jamie Rosenzweig had two goals and two assists as well for the Raiders, who got single goals from seven players. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team picked up two wins with a 16-9 victory over ThunderRidge in a game that was resumed from earlier followed by a 7-2 win over Legend. Hudson Alpert picked up the win in both games and pitched 5 2/3 effective innings against the Titans. Andrew Bell connected on two- and three-run home runs for the Raiders, while Brody Chyr and Trevor Nordstrom drove in the other runs. …The Eaglecrest boys and girls track teams earned the championships of the Denver North Viking Invitational at All-City Stadium as they both finished atop fields of 20 teams. The Eaglecrest boys won the 4×100 meter relay in a time of 41,91 seconds, which is tops in 5A this season, while Peyton Taylor won the high jump and Kael Weatherby took the shot put. Fourth-place Vista PEAK took the 4×400 relay and had Nathan Hunholz lead the way with a win in the discus. The Eaglecrest girls — who won by 40.5 points — took five event championships, including two relays (800 sprint medley and 4×100 meters), while Jaylynn Wilson topped the 200 meters, Rachel Carlsen claimed the 300 meter hurdles and Blythe Cayko took the shot put. Vista PEAK finished fifth behind Avery Williams’ 100 meter dash title and Kendall McCoy’s crown in the 100 meter hurdles plus a 4×400 relay victory. Sixth-place Regis Jesuit excelled in the field with Dorothy Freeman winning the high jump and Reilly Mohr the pole vault.

THURSDAY, MAY 4: Heber Almeida pitched five strong innings and also had two hits and scored twice to help the Gateway baseball team to a 13-1 victory over Thornton. Christopher Delatorre drove in two runs. …The Smoky Hill baseball team held off Overland 5-3. …Meagan Jimenez ran onto a pass from Annika Boex and put it into the net midway through the second half to give the Eaglecrest girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl. …Madalyn Hopkins and Isabelle Rogers had two goals apiece as the Grandview girls soccer team defeated Colorado Academy 5-1. …Kayley O’Toole scored twice for the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team in a 3-1 Continental League victory over Douglas County. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team had a big first half and defeated Mullen 19-8. …Natali Marshall and Isabella Mestas of the Eaglecrest girls tennis team placed fourth at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, at the Class 5A Region 1 tournament at Cherry Creek High School. Rangeview’s Victoria Arma and Free Htoo placed fourth at No. 2 doubles as well. …The Centennial League girls golf tournament at Meadow Hills G.C. got cut to nine holes due to weather and that left Smoky Hill’s Sophia Stiwich atop the leaderboard with a 1-under 35. Grandview’s Caroline Ryan shot 40 and Cherokee Trail’s Kaleigh Babineaux 41 to finish tied for third and fifth, respectively.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3: Andrew Bell homered and scored three runs, Evan Di Tanna and Brody Chyr drove in three runs apiece and the Regis Jesuit baseball team held off Mountain Vista 13-11 in Continental League play. Jack Carey picked up the win with 5 2/3 effective innings. …Edith Cardoza and Karen Peprah each scored goals and Tania Ramirez Cardenas stopped all seven shots she faced as the Hinkley girls soccer team blanked Regis Groff 2-0. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team scored in all four quarters on its way to a 6-3 victory over Legend at EchoPark Stadium. Reed Foltz scored three goals and had an assist and Fletcher Sullivan scored twice for the Raiders, who got a 15-save effort from Spencer Day. …Maddy Jokerst had four goals and Ava Rogala and Delaney Sitzmann had two apiece for the Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team, which dropped a 9-8 contest with rival Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl. The Raiders saw a two-goal halftime lead disappear and fell behind by as many as three goals until they got back within one in the final minute. …Shylin Collins notched seven goals and Alyssa Dozier and Victoria Yancey contributed two apiece for the Rangeview girls lacrosse team a 12-5 home win against Overland. …Freshman Sophia Capua of Vista PEAK posted a significant victory in the City League girls golf tournament held at Aurora Hills G.C. Capua made two birdies on the front side and back side of her round to finish with a 1-under-par 71, which put her 14 strokes clear of the second-place finisher and gave her a second league tournament victory. …The Regis Jesuit girls golf team finished in sixth place among nine scoring teams at the Continental League tournament at Meadow Hills G.C. as Georgia Meysman-Sharpe shot 86 to tie for 10th individually.

TUESDAY, MAY 2: Nick Martensen allowed just a single hit and a single run and struck out eight over six innings to lead the Grandview baseball team to an 11-1 win over Smoky Hill. Tanner Pachorek drove in three runs and Wyatt Walters two for the Wolves, who finished undefeated in Centennial League play. Hudson Roth’s double was the only hit for the Buffs. …Despite Conner Angelini’s two-run home run in the first inning, the Vista PEAK baseball team fell to Northfield 12-2. …The Gateway girls soccer team played to a scoreless tie in two overtimes with Skyview. …Kiley Hyde made four saves for the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team, but the Cougars fell to Rock Canyon 2-0 in non-league play. …Nick Safray piled up 16 kills and 13 digs, while Nathan Bidlingmaier dished out 38 assists as the Grandview boys volleyball team topped Rock Canyon 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24. …Mal Sawm and Samuel Addai-Opoku had 12 kills apiece and the Hinkley boys volleyball team downed Denver West 27-25, 25-17, 25-10. ….Tristan Rowley racked up 11 kills and Reece Kloberdanz added eight as the Vista PEAK boys volleyball team defeated Lincoln 25-14, 25-15, 25-22. …Maddie Dossey and Ahnija Dawson of the Gateway girls golf team finished second and third, respectively, in the Colorado League minor tournament held at Buffalo Run G.C. Dossey shot 113 and Dawson 135.