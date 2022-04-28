AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 21-27, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 4.21-4.27.22

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27: The Eaglecrest boys lacrosse team staved off a late charge from rival Smoky Hill on its way to a 15-7 victory that brought with it custody of The Hammer traveling trophy. Cristian Roman paced the Raptors with five goals and also had two assists, while AJ Katagi added three goals. Dylan Manilou-Fridlund scored three times for the Buffaloes, who also got 17 saves from Gregory Atencio to keep within range. …The Cherokee Trail girls golf team won its second straight tournament as it topped the field at the fourth Centennial League gathering of the season at Aurora Hills G.C. Bead Boonta shot plus-1 74 to finish third and Haylee Clark finished a stroke and a place higher than that for the Cougars, who also got a sixth-place finish from Devin Gilbreath. Grandview finished fifth as a team with Caroline Ryan and Courtney Ladymon each shooting 80. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team stretched its winning streak to seven games and earned its 10th victory of the season with a 12-7 road win at Douglas County. …Torie Turner had a hat trick and also recorded an assist as the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team topped Smoky Hill 4-1 in Centennial League play. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team moved to 3-0 in the 4A East conference with a 21-3 win over Eaglecrest, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. …The Overland girls tennis team swept singles and also got wins at Nos. 1 and No. 4 doubles (the latter coming in a third-set tiebreak) to top Hinkley 5-2 in a meeting of local teams.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26: The final day of the regular season in boys volleyball saw Eaglecrest (over Overland), Gateway (over Aurora West College Prep), Hinkley (over KIPP Denver Collegiate) and Regis Jesuit (over Mountain Vista) end on a winning note, while Grandview had a 2-1 lead slip away in a five-set loss to the Littleton Public Schools team. Some big numbers were put up offensively among Aurora squads as Regis Jesuit’s Tristan Christofferson piled up 21 kills and Hinkley’s Carlos Garcia went for 19. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team got up big and then held off a Mountain Vista rally in a 13-12 road win. …Joe McDermott allowed two hits and an unearned run and Noah Carrillo drove in four runs as the Smoky Hill baseball team won 5-1 at Cherry Creek. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team rallied from a big early deficit to top Denver East 13-11. …Shylin Collins and Isabela Melendez scored five goals apiece as the Rangeview girls lacrosse team edged Overland 10-9. …Bradley Marshall and Clifford Goldy each had three hits and combine for six RBI (four for Marshall) to help the Grandview baseball team to a 16-13 Centennial League win over Eaglecrest. Jackson Bryant homered and drove in four runs for the Raptors. …The Cherokee Trail baseball team trailed Arapahoe 4-1 after one inning on the road, but roared back for a 17-4 Centennial League victory. Andrew Godfrey had four hits, Braeden Reichert drove in three runs and Bowen Tabola stole three bases and scored four times for the Cougars. …Keakalina Barnes had a hat trick and Isa Dillehay racked up four assists as the Grandview girls soccer team won 10-0 at Overland. …London Bachelet, Emily Bradac, Ellie Johnson and Phoebe Rogala scored three goals apiece as the Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team broke a losing skid with an 18-3 win over Denver South.

MONDAY, APRIL 25: Kayleigh Babineaux, Bead Boonta and Haylee Clark all finished in the top eight individually to lead the Cherokee Trail girls golf team to the championship of the Bruin Invitational at CommonGround G.C. Babineaux shot plus-6 77, Boonta finished at 80 (same as Eaglecrest’s Savanna Becker) and Clark at 86 as the Cougars won by eight strokes. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team won a 16-10 slugfest on the road at Mountain Vista in a Continental League showdown. Nate Lewis homered and drove in five runs, Nate McHugh had three hits and Charlie Rogan plated three runs, while Brooks Gerig earned the win with four relatively tidy innings.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23: The Grandview boys track team dominated its way to the championship of the Dakota Ridge Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, as the Wolves won seven events — including two for Mateo Munoz, plus three relays — to finish 75 points ahead of runner-up Central of Grand Junction. David Maldonado (100 meters) and Malique Singleton (110 meter hurdles) also earned victories. The Regis Jesuit boys placed 10th, Rangeview 27th and a split Eaglecrest team 41st. Grandview and Regis Jesuit finished second and third in the girls team standings of the same meet with the only two wins between them coming from the Raiders’ Fabiola Belibi, who took the 100 meter hurdles and long jump. …The Cherokee Trail boys track team earned a significant victory in the Huskie Invitational at EchoPark Stadium with victories by the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays among the highlights. Jordan Mayfield grabbed the 200 meter dash for eighth-place Vista PEAK, while Regis Jesuit finished ninth and Overland tied for 12th. Five event victories helped the Cherokee Trail girls team to third place with individual victories from Symone Adams (100 meters), Ka’Moyyah Allen (400 meters) and Natalie Rue (long jump) added to two relay crowns, while Kendall McCoy’s 100 meter hurdles title paced Vista PEAK to fifth. …The Rangeview boys track team finished second at the Denver East Invitational at All-City Stadium with victories coming from Leland Smith in the high jump as well as Micah Dobson in the triple jump, while Smoky Hill tied for 11th and Eaglecrest 13th. Rangeview also led Aurora teams in the girls competition with three wins — by Avani Houston (400 meters), Zane Bullock (long jump) and Elisha Davis (triple jump) — while fifth-place Eaglecrest got a shot put title from Blythe Cayko and Katelynn Klatt took the high jump for eighth-place Smoky Hill. Aurora Central finished in a tie for 14th. …The Regis Jesuit boys swim team finished second behind host Cherry Creek at the John Strain Invitational, which also saw Grandview (fifth), Cherokee Trail (seventh) and Aurora Public Schools (ninth) perform well. The Raiders group of Gio Aguirre, Truman Inglis, Mack Dugan and Hawkins Wendt set meet and pool records with a state-leading time of 1 minute, 24.85 seconds, in the 200 yard freestyle relay, while Aguirre, Wendt, Dugan and Ronan Krauss did the same in the 400 freestyle relay with their 3:08.34. Aguirre won the 100 freestyle and Krauss took the 500 freestyle in pool record fashion. Oliver Schimberg took the 100 yard backstroke and set the pool record to lead the way for Grandview, while Tucker Meeks paced Cherokee Trail with a runner-up finish in the 200 yard freestyle and Gavin Harding grabbed third in the 100 yard butterfly to lead the APS co-op Penguins. …Torie Turner scored a goal in each half to push the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team past Prairie View 2-1. Brianna Prete and Abby Winsor each had assists and Kiley Hyde saved five of the six shots she faced for the Cougars. …Naomi Clark notched two goals — including her fourth game-winning goal of the season — to lead the way as the Grandview girls soccer team shut out Rocky Mountain 5-0. Avery Harr, Zoe Park and Alexis Robinson also scored and Jordan Nytes made four saves. …Aubrey Benton tallied four goals and Kyla Bieker had three with an assist for the Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team, which defeated Heritage 11-8. …The Eaglecrest girls lacrosse team scored 18 goals for the third time on the season in an 18-6 victory against Overland at Stutler Bowl. …Tristan Christofferson racked up 13 kills and Logan Henry added 10, while Ben Jeffords had 12 digs and 18 assists for the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team, which swept past Valor Christian 26-24, 25-11, 25-20. …The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team won three matches at its own tournament, which also included Gateway and Overland. The Trailblazers won the head-to-head matchup with the Olys.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22: The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team saw a two-goal lead in the second half disappear and watched visiting Cherry Creek surge into the lead and keep possession for the final eight minutes to beat the Raiders 12-9. London Bachelet and Maddy Jokerst scored two goals apiece and five other had goals for Regis Jesuit, which got 11 saves from Brynne Dixon. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team eased past Rock Canyon 14-6 at Halftime Help Stadium with six players registering at least a goal and assist. Logan White tallied four goals and had three assists and Spencer Day made 10 saves for the Raiders. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team got a big effort from Connor White — seven goals, two assists — in a 20-3 win over Denver North. Colin Amann and Jibreal Jones had three goals apiece and J’vion Bunch had three assists for the Raiders. …Dallas Macias doubled three times and drove in four runs and Nate McHugh and Finn O’Connor homered for the Regis Jesuit baseball team, which earned a 14-6 Continental League win over Heritage in a game played in the evening at the Gameday Complex in Parker. Jack Carey allowed five hits and three runs on the mound. …Edith Cardoza and Karen Peprah had goals — both assisted by Ixel Soto Gonzalez — and Jetziry Gonzales made seven saves as the Hinkley girls soccer team edged Vista Ridge 2-1. …The Gateway baseball team dropped an 8-7 contest against Denver West. …Denver South scored eight runs in the first two innings and kept the Rangeview baseball team off the scoreboard in a 8-0 victory. …Jada Cousin contributed three goals for the Grandview girls lacrosse team, but the Wolves fell to Denver East 15-4. …The Hinkley boys volleyball team had a two-set lead over D’Evelyn, but watched the Jags rally for a 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13 win. …The Grandview boys volleyball team dropped a three-set match with Cherry Creek.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21: The Grandview girls soccer team clinched the Centennial League championship with a 2-0 victory over Arapahoe at Legacy Stadium. Isa Dillehay opened the scoring with a goal that stood up as the game-winner, while Naomi Clark also scored. Jordan Nytes made five saves as the Wolves blanked a team that had averaged more than three goals per game coming into the contest. …In a rare noon matinee, the Regis Jesuit baseball team pounded out 16 hits and tied its season-high in runs scored in a 15-1 win over visiting Eaglecrest in a game both picked up after losing a game on their schedules. Finn O’Connor and Dallas Macias each homered and went 3-for-3 and O’Connor had 4 RBI to back Hayden Moore, who struck out seven over four innings. Jackson Bryant drove in Logan Glueckert with the lone run for the Raptors. …The Grandview baseball team finished a Centennial League sweep of Cherry Creek with a 9-1 home victory as Hayden Boushele picked up the win with four strong innings on the mound. Kenny VanWormer doubled and homered, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Wolves, who also got three hits from Matt Klaess. …Trey Gray drove in four runs, Brian Herrera plated three and Chris Marquez went 3-for-3 to help the Vista PEAK baseball team to a 14-3 win over Denver East. Brody Severin struck out nine in five innings. …Luis Gardea scattered seven hits and allowed two unearned runs for the Aurora Central baseball team in an 11-2 win over Skyview. German Villalobos had four hits and Edgar Alejos Torres homered and drove in four runs for the Trojans. …Connor Geiss homered and drove in three runs, but the Overland baseball team fell to Arapahoe 10-4. …Hazel Bonansinger came through with a second-half goal that stood up to give the Rangeview girls soccer team a 1-0 EMAC win over Prairie View, which was previously undefeated in league play. …Adeleine Walick assisted on goals by Anna Lantz and Alexis Meyer in the second half and two goalies combined for a shutout as the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team earned a 2-0 Continental League win at Highlands Ranch. …Ashlynn Stewart scored twice and had an assist to pace the Vista PEAK girls soccer team to a 4-0 wind-swept EMAC win over visiting Hinkley. …The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team earned a season split with Cherokee Trail with a spirited 25-20, 25-15, 26-28, 25-15 home victory. …Erosh Rai was credited with 27 kills to help the Gateway boys volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-19 win over KIPP Denver Collegiate. …The Vista PEAK girls tennis team honored its seniors and then earned a 6-1 EMAC win over Northglenn, which saw the Bison drop only the No. 2 singles match. …The Regis Jesuit girls tennis team visited powerhouse Cherry Creek and were kept off the scoreboard in a non-league dual match. …The Cherokee Trail girls tennis team earned a 7-0 win against Overland and Rangeview also was victorious with a 6-1 defeat of Adams City, while No. 3 singles player Samantha O’Brien earned the only win for Grandview in a loss to Mullen. …The Smoky Hill girls tennis team topped Eaglecrest 6-1 in a dual match that saw the Raptors play without several regulars. The Buffaloes prevailed in three-set matches at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to help swing the match with the Raptors, who got a straight-sets win by No. 1 singles player Megan Wilcox.