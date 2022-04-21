A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 14-20, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20: The Vista PEAK baseball team countered a five-run Rangeview rally in the sixth inning with four scores of its own to secure a 10-7 EMAC victory. Nolan Harper pitched the final two innings for the victory, while Trey Gray continued a recent offensive tear with two extra base hits (a double and triple) and scored three times for the Bison. Chris Marquez had three hits and was one of five players to drive in runs for Vista PEAK. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team got a home run and three RBI from Dallas Macias, which helped back a strong effort from starting pitcher Brian Fischer in a 5-3 Continental League road win at Ponderosa. …The Cherokee Trail girls golf team finished second in the Centennial League tournament held at Murphy Creek G.C. as the Cougars put a trio in the top 10 in Bead Boonta (tied for 6th with an 84), Devin Gilbreath (8th with an 85) and Kayleigh Babineaux (9th with an 86). Savanna Becker of Eaglecrest shot 87 to grab the 10th spot. …The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team dropped an 11-6 decision to visiting Fairview. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team tallied 13 goals in the opening half and continued on to an 18-2 win over Rangeview at Stutler Bowl. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team piled up 20 goals and rolled to a 20-4 victory over St. Mary’s. …Dylan Manoliu-Fridlund scored four times and Brady Smith racked up four assists for the Smoky Hill boys lacrosse team, which fell to Douglas County 13-5.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19: Tyler Godfrey scattered three hits and allowed an unearned run in a complete game effort that led the Cherokee Trail baseball team to a 4-1 win at Eaglecrest, Bowen Tabola doubled among two hits and joined Braeden Reichert and Coby Austin with RBI for the Cougars, while Logan Glueckert doubled as the only extra-base hit for the Raptors. … The Grandview baseball team opened a two-game Centennial League set with Cherry Creek with a 10-7 home win. …The Aurora Central baseball team kept hitting with 13 more knocks in a 9-4 win over Thornton. German Villalobos struck out 10 hitters over six innings to earn the win, while Alexis Vega tripled twice and scored twice, Andrew Aragon had three hits and Luis Gardea drove in a pair. …Niko Gonzales and Ayuba Mensah drove in two runs apiece, but the Overland baseball team fell to Araphaoe 18-7. …The Eaglecrest girls soccer team dropped a 6-0 Centennial League contest to Arapahoe. …A four-goal explosion for Brighton in the second half broke a 1-1 tie as the Rangeview girls soccer team fell 5-2 in EMAC play. …Swendy Cabrera opened the scoring and was joined in the scoring column by Yazmin Chavez, Melissa Pedrozah, Karen Peprah and Ixel Soto Gonzalez in the Hinkley girls soccer team’s 5-0 win over Gateway. Vicky Jara assisted on three of the goals for the Thunderbirds, while keeper Leilani Lopez made a whopping 27 saves for the Olys. …Naomi Clark racked up four goals and six other members of the Grandview girls soccer team had goals in the Wolves’ 10-0 Centennial League win at Smoky Hill. Isa Dillehay, Taylor Held and Zoe Park each had a goal and an assist. …Torie Turner had the lone goal for the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team in a 4-1 loss to Mullen. …The Vista PEAK girls soccer team matched its season-high output in goals in a 10-0 win over Adams City. …The Aurora Central girls soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 6-0 shutout on the road at Englewood. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team trailed Cherry Creek by just a goal at halftime at Stutler Bowl, but the Wolves were outscored 9-2 in the final two quarters of a 15-7 Centennial League loss. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team kept rolling with an 18-0 win over Chaparral. …A one-goal road game at halftime at Colorado Academy got away from the Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team in the second half of a 13-8 defeat. …The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team had a chance to close out a road win over Cherry Creek, but the Bruins rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 17-15 victory. …The Grandview boys volleyball team fell to Valor Christian 27-25, 25-17, 25-22. …Tristan Rowley had seven kills and Jaryd Peterson added five and the pair combined for nine blocks as well as the Vista PEAK boys volleyball team rolled past Aurora West College Prep 25-23, 25-16, 25-11. …Aarzoo Aggarwal (No. 1) and Megan Monforton (No. 3) picked up singles wins, but the Cherokee Trail girls tennis team fell to Arapahoe 5-2 in a Centennial League dual. …The Vista PEAK girls tennis team topped rival Rangeview 5-2 in an EMAC dual meet that saw the Bison sweep singles from Navaeh Lujan, Julia McReynolds and Emily Rothrock. The Raiders picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles. …The Regis Jesuit girls golf team placed seventh at the Heritage Classic with Audrey Whitmore coming in 10th with a plus-10 73. …Daniel Yi won twice and the Smoky Hill boys swim team took nine of the 12 events in a 117-49 Centennial League win over Mullen. …The Grandview boys swim team earned a 115-61 Centennial League win over Cherokee Trail as the Wolves prevailed in eight of 12 events, including two by Oliver Schimberg. Schimberg, William Schimberg, Robert Hall and Evan Higgins on the 200 medley relay and each won an individual event as well. The Cougars’ captured both freestyle relays and got wins from Bronson Smothers and Andrew Wilson. …

MONDAY, APRIL 18: Following a nine-day hiatus after they played a tournament in North Carolina, the Regis Jesuit baseball team returned to Colorado play with a 9-2 home win over ThunderRidge. Nate McHugh had two hits and three RBI, while Dallas Macias doubled twice and scored three times to back Brooks Gerig, who allowed one hit over four innings for the win. …The Vista PEAK and Aurora Central baseball teams combined for 26 runs and 23 hits with the Bison coming out on top in a 19-7 decision. Trey Gray homered in the first inning to start a game in which he had three hits and four RBI, while Yancy Morales also had three hits and joined Brody Severin with two RBI. Luis Gardea homered among three hits with four RBI for the Trojans. …Tristan Christofferson piled up 16 kills and Logan Henry added nine with six blocks and five aces as the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team downed Highlands Ranch 25-15, 25-6, 25-16. …Tristan Rowley notched 15 kills and Ian Lozano was credited with 27 digs in the Vista PEAK boys volleyball team’s 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 win over DSST: College View. …Shylin Collins scored and Alexis Pettes made 19 saves, but the Rangeview girls lacrosse team lost to Ralston Valley 18-1.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16: Gavin McKown’s bases-loaded hit brought home Isaiah Chavez-Seppeldt with the winning run as the Smoky Hill baseball team rallied for a 3-2 walk-off Centennial League win over Arapahoe. Joe McDermott scattered six hits with seven strikeouts and led off the winning two-run rally with a double for the Buffaloes. …Tyler Wilcox struck out seven and allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) as the Cherokee Trail baseball team earned a Centennial League spit with Grandview with an 8-3 road win. Thomas Munch went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Bowen Tabola knocked in three runs for the Cougars. …Logan Glueckert and Jackson Bryant homered and Garth Morgan drove in three runs to pace the Eaglecrest baseball team in an 11-3 Centennial League road win against Overland. Brayden Mann allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings for the win, while the Trailblazers got two hits and two RBI from Nico Gonzales. …The Grandview girls soccer team played to a 0-0 double-overtime tie with ThunderRidge. …The Eaglecrest girls lacrosse team rolled to an 18-4 win over Rangeview, while the Raiders were led by Shylin Collins with two goals and two assists. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 victory at Overland. …The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team went 3-1 at the Douglas County Tournament, which also saw Grandview and Vista PEAK finish 1-3. …The Eaglecrest girls tennis team finished in sixth place among eight teams at the Ralston Valley Invitational.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15: Ben Willer scattered two hits with seven strikeouts over five innings and also drove in three runs to pace the Rangeview baseball team to an 11-1 EMAC win over visiting Adams City. Yahir Estrada added three hits and three RBI for the Raiders. …The Rangeview boys lacrosse team rolled to a 13-2 victory over Littleton as the Raiders won their third straight game. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team dropped a 10-8 contest to Kent Denver. …The Smoky Hill girls soccer team fell to visiting Douglas County 7-1.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14: The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team turned the tables on Cherry Creek, paying back a three-set loss to the Bruins on their home floor with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 victory in the rematch at Cherry Creek. Alfred Maiava racked up 10 kills and also dished out 24 assists to go with six blocks, Ayden Shaw added 10 kills and Ikechukwu Onwuegbu eight to go with four rejections in the Raptors’ win. …For the fourth time, the Grandview girls soccer team won a 1-0 decision, this time against Eaglecrest in a battle for the Centennial League lead waged at Legacy Stadium. Naomi Clark ended up with her third game-winning goal of the season when she converted a pass from Zoe Park, while keeper Jordan Nytes and the Wolves had another shut out. Hannah Flores made 10 saves for Eaglecrest. …Adeleine Walick had three assists and Anna Lantz had a goal and assist for the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team in a 4-1 road win over Chaparral. …Luis Gardea finished with five hits and drove in runs to lead a 16-hit attack for the Aurora Central baseball team, which started fast and kept adding on for a 12-9 home win over Weld Central. Manny Gongora earned the win on the mound. …Daniel Zaslavsky earned the win with three innings on the mound and drove in four runs for the Overland baseball team in a 24-5 win over visiting Gateway. Daniel Bejerano and Connor Geiss also had 4 RBI for the Trailblazers, while Ethan Brennenholtz and Joshua Lee drove in two runs apiece for the Olys. …Hudson Harms piled up 15 kills, while Caden Cole added seven aces to 31 assists as the Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team downed Grandview 25-15, 25-10, 25-16. …Carlos Garcia recorded 15 kills, Pragyan Gurung had 30 assists and Malietoa Fifita contributed 17 digs as the Hinkley boys volleyball team topped Overland 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15. …The Grandview girls tennis team defeated Cherokee Trail 5-2 in Centennial League play, keyed by singles wins at No. 1 from Shriya Ginjupalli and No. 2 from Halia Pena, while the Cougars got a No. 3 singles win from Megan Monforton and also took No. 1 doubles. …No. 2 singles player Josie Frantz and the No. 4 doubles team of Caroline Hyyppa and Olivia Krenzel earned wins, but the Smoky Hill girls tennis team fell to Mullen 5-2. …

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13: A variety of morning and afternoon Signing Day ceremonies took place at schools around Aurora, including Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Smoky Hill (photo gallery, here). …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team got back on the winning track in a big way with a 10-9 overtime victory over Arapahoe. …The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team lost for the first time this season, as the Raiders were topped 9-7 by Valor Christian in a rematch of a semifinal game from last season also won the Eagles. …Carlos Garcia had 12 kills and Malietoa Fifita added nine (with 12 blocks), but the Hinkley boys volleyball team lost to DSST: College View 25-23, 24-26, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8. …The Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team took the first set from Bear Creek, but dropped the next three to the Bears, who prevailed 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25. …Regis Groff rallied past the Gateway boys volleyball team 21-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-23 …The Grandview girls lacrosse team fell to Fairview 19-4.