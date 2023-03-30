AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happening in Aurora prep sports from March 21-March 27, 2023:

MONDAY, MARCH 27: All of the competition for the day for local teams was canceled due to snow the previous night.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25: The Smoky Hill girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 road victory over Littleton on a trio of goals by Ari Arreola Hernandez, Luciana DiMateo and Jaslyn Sanders. Elyse Bailey and Deanna Childers picked up assists, while Emme Kennedy made 12 saves for the Buffs. …Shylin Collins tallied three goals and an assist and Victoria Yancey also tallied for the Rangeview girls lacrosse team in a 17-4 loss to visiting Fruita Monument. Alexis Pettes made eight saves on 25 shots for the Raiders.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24: Down 6-1 at Kent Denver in the early stages of the second quarter, the Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team outscored the Sun Devils 6-1 the rest of the half and 12-2 for the rest of the game for a 13-8 victory. Ryan Coughlin won a faceoff and scored the goal that stood up as the game-winner for the Raiders, who got four goals apiece from Mattie Cain and Ethan Hughes, plus a goal and four assists from Jamie Rosenzweig. … In an early girls lacrosse showdown, Regis Jesuit fell to Valor Christian 11-7 despite three goals apiece for Maddie Jokerst and Ava Rogala. …Amir Khabiri racked up 13 kills and Vincent Johnson added 10 for the Gateway boys volleyball team in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Valor Christian. …The Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team picked up a big road victory at Cherry Creek as the Raiders prevailed over the Bruins 25-14, 21-25, 25-27, 25-20 and 15-10. …The Grandview baseball team wrapped up the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona with a 13-3 loss to Staley, a team from Missouri. Tanner Pachorek tripled among two hits and Spenser Smock, Clifford Goldy and Wyatt Walters drove in runs for the Wolves. … The Vista PEAK baseball team fell to Elizabeth 5-4 on a walk-off single in the seventh inning. Anthony Porras and Conner Angelini had three hits apiece for the Bison, which outhit Elizabeth 10-6, but couldn’t overcome five errors. …Conner Nesbitt had a strong performance over six innings, but the Smoky Hill baseball team was held to two hits in a 4-0 road loss at Legend.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23: The Grandview girls track team racked up 113.33 points to cruise to victory in a field of 30 scoring teams at the Denver South Raven Invitational at All-City Stadium. The Wolves led a strong showing from Aurora area teams as Eaglecrest finished two points in front of Vista PEAK Prep for third place. Gabrielle Cunningham and McKenzie Droughns finished first and second in the 100 meter dash and Cunningham also claimed the 200 for the Wolves, while Dallis and Ava Robinson also posted wins in the 400 meters and high jump, respectively. Grandview took the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays events as well. Eaglecrest won the 4×400 relay, finished second in the sprint medley relay and used great depth to edge Vista PEAK Prep, which got a dominating showing from Kendall McCoy in the hurdles (as she won both the 100 and 300 events) and also claimed the 800 sprint medley relay. Leilah Swanson won the discus competition for Hinkley. …The Grandview boys track team finished 10 points behind winner Northfield and eight points in front of third-place Eaglecrest at the Denver South Raven Invitational at All-City Stadium. Gibby Leafgreen (300 meter hurdles) and David Maldonado (200 meters) won events for the Wolves, who also claimed the 4×100 meter relay. The Raptors had two of the top four finishers in the 110 meter hurdles in Savon Johnson and Adam Dymond and also did well in the field events. Vista PEAK Prep finished in eighth place in the boys standings. … The Gateway boys volleyball team came through in the key moments of each set on its way to a 25-23, 26-24, 25-23 road win at Thomas Jefferson. Vincent Johnson’s 10 kills led the way for the Olys, while Amir Khabiri added nine along with seven service aces. … Ryan Bieber racked up 10 kills and Samuel Addai-Opoku chipped in with nine (plus nine blocks) as the Hinkley boys volleyball team defeated visiting George Washington 25-16. 25-20, 25-15. …Logan Henry and Jackson Perez contributed seven kills apiece for the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 win over Chaparral. …Four Vista PEAK boys volleyball players had double-digit kills in a five-set loss to Regis Groff. Liam Jungheim led the way for the Bison with 12 kills, while Reese Kloberdanz and Tristan Rowley had 11 apiece and Kaiyan Ivey added 10, while Jungheim and Ivey led the way with 17 assists. …The Regis Jesuit girls tennis team defeated Chaparral 5-2 as the Raiders captured all four doubles matches in addition to a win at No. 2 singles by Paige Wolf. …The Gateway girls soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with Regis Groff in a game that went to double overtime. …The Hinkley girls soccer team got a hat trick from Ixcel Soto Gonzalez and goals from five different players in an 8-0 victory over Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. …The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team posted a 15-6 win over Patrick Henry (out of California) as Nate Gilmore scored four goals and had four assists in a diverse offensive attack.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22: The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team held off Santa Fe Christian (out of California) for a 16-14 victory. …The Vista PEAK baseball team scored eight runs in the opening inning and went on to a 15-5 victory over Kennedy in five innings. …The Rangeview baseball team fell to George Washington 6-2. …The Vista PEAK boys volleyball team posted a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 victory over DSST Byers.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21: Fletcher Sullivan ripped a shot from distance that found the back of the goal and lifted the Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team to a 9-8 home win over Arapahoe, last season’s Class 5A state champion and this season’s top-ranked team. …Lexi Meyer scored her second goal of the game with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation as the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team edged Cherry Creek 3-2 at Stutler Bowl. Adeleine Walick had the other goal for the Raiders. …The Smoky Hill boys lacrosse team closed strong for a 10-6 victory over Rangeview in a matchup of local programs. …Brayden Stufft drove in a pair or runs and Cosme Vera pitched 4 1/3 solid innings, but the Eaglecrest baseball team fell to Pueblo West 5-4.