AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happening in Aurora prep sports from March 14-March 20, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

MONDAY, MARCH 20: Vista PEAK Prep’s Sophia Capua earned a second-place finish in the initial City League girls golf tournament of the season, which was played at Denver’s Overland Park G.C. Capua made her lone birdie on her 16th hole and it helped her finish with at a plus-10 82, three strokes off the lead. Teammate Ryan Hackett shot 106 to tie for 10th. …German Villalobos threw a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the Aurora Central baseball team’s 6-1 win over Kennedy. Villalobos joined Jose Gomez, Alfredo Gonzales and Edgar Alejos Torres with runs driven in for the Trojans. …The Eaglecrest baseball team rolled to a 17-3 road win at Doherty that saw the Raptors put up two innings of seven runs. Brayden Stufft had four hits and drove in three runs, while Connor Brennan knocked in four runs and scored three times for Eaglecrest. …Dash Deavers had four hits, while Isaiah Seppelt doubled twice and drove in five runs to back winning pitcher Julian Garza as the Smoky Hill baseball team got up big early and then held on for a 13-8 victory over the Far Northeast Warriors.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18: The Cherokee Trail boys track team racked up 162 points to handily top a field of 17 scoring teams at the Rangeview Invitational at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The Cougars won three relays (sprint medley plus 4×100 and 4×200 meters) as well as individual victories from Kahari Wilbon (200 meters), Reuben Holness (800 meters) and Beck Gutjahr (1,600 meters). The Overland boys finished third behind a sweep in the throws from Jarrius Ward and a first in the triple jump from Zumari Stivers, while sixth-place Smoky Hill had an individual winning in Richjarion Hines (100 meters) and also claimed the 4×400 relay. …The Cherokee Trail girls track team amassed 163.5 points and Rangeview finished second with 87 at the Rangeview Invitational at APS Stadium. Kaeli Powe won the 100 meter hurdles and long jump for the Cougars, while Symone Adams (100 meters), Ka’Moyyah Allen (400 meters), Mckenna Mazeski (800 meters), Sydnie Bernard (pole vault) and Raziah Hyslop (discus & shot put) were also event winners. The runner-up Raiders took the sprint medley relay, while fifth-place Smoky Hill got individual victories from Kiyah Enoch (300 meter hurdles) and Desiree Young in the high jump, plus wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. …The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team went head-to-head with defending state champion and top-ranked Discovery Canyon and fell in four sets as the Thunder prevailed 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22. John Clinton racked up 18 kills for the Cougars and Rocky Xiao had nine, while David Weiss racked up 24 assists. …Nick Martensen scattered three hits over five innings of work and the Grandview baseball team backed him with plenty of offense in a 17-4 win over Boulder. Collin May, Tony Crow and Chase Chapman drove in two runs apiece for the Wolves, who had 13 hits. …The Smoky Hill baseball team pushed across 11 runs in the opening inning and defeated George Washington 13-1. …Abel Salinas logged five innings and allowed three runs to help the Vista PEAK baseball team to an 8-4 win over Skyview. Steven Reaux, Conner Angelini and Travis Montgomery all knocked in runs for the Bison. …The Eaglecrest boys track team finished two points behind Cheyenne Central for the top spot at the Murray Kula Invitational hosted by Windsor High School. The Raptors claimed the 4×100 meter relay title. Eaglecrest’s girls team finished fifth. …Despite five goals from Talei Ricketson, the Eaglecrest girls lacrosse team fell to Liberty 13-9.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17: In a non-league meeting of Centennial League baseball teams, Cherokee Trail earned a 6-4 victory over Eaglecrest at Coors Field. Bowen Tabola had two RBI early and Braeden Reichart, Brody Ceyrolles, Colton Gray and Tommy Munch also drove in runs for Cherokee Trail and Munch earned the win with three solid innings. Brayden Stufft and Kayden Johnson drove in runs for Eaglecrest. …Sebastian Heredia drove in the only run for the Rangeview baseball team in a 10-1 loss to Eagle Valley. …The Smoky Hill baseball team wrapped up the Scorpion Invitational in New Mexico with a 12-5 loss to Pueblo West. …The Grandview boys lacrosse team tallied at least four goals in all four quarters on its way to a 21-10 victory over ThunderRidge. …The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team fell 17-13 to Arapahoe in a high-scoring contest that saw Aubrey Benton tallied seven goals for the Cougars. Lorelei Gearity had two goals and two assists and Sophia Liley made 10 saves for Cherokee Trail. …Haley Howard and Talei Ricketson scored goals, but the Eaglecrest girls lacrosse team dropped a 12-2 contest against Horizon.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16: The Grandview boys swim team visited Cherry Creek for a Centennial League dual meet that the Bruins took 186-97. The Wolves claimed first place in four events as Matthew Scicchitano took the 200 yard individual medley, while William Schimberg took the 100 freestyle, Erik Gustaffson the 500 freestyle and Oliver Schimberg the 100 backstroke. …The Cherokee Trail boys swim team fell to Arapahoe 107-63 in a Centennial League home dual meet. The Cougars got first-place finishes from Bronson Smothers (100 yard butterfly), Tyson Walker (100 freestyle), Ian Madigan (500 freestyle), Hugh Mullen (100 backstroke) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Mullen, Smothers, Walker and Colton Markum). …The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team swept past visiting Regis Groff 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 behind a 12-kill, four-ace effort from John Clinton. David Weiss and Christopher Xiao dished out 19 and 16 assists, respectively. …The Overland boys volleyball team dropped a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25 contest to D’Evelyn. Garrett Foster notched 13 kills, Yassine Chibane had 11 digs and Adrian Cabalo 28 assists for the Trailblazers.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15: The Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team outscored Monarch 8-4 in the final quarters on its way to an 11-10 victory. Nate Gilmore scored four goals, while Sam Burnette had two goals and three assists for the Cougars, who got six saves from Ryan Hubbard. …The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team edged Corona Del Mar 6-5 in a game played in California. …Haley Kenna and Sage Sorrells scored four goals and seven members of the Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team scored multiple goals in the Cougars’ 20-2 win over St. Mary’s Academy. …The Eaglecrest baseball team topped Vista PEAK 8-1 as Brayden Stufft drove in a pair of runs and Braylen Bell and John Rossi had multiple hits. …The Overland boys volleyball team swept George Washington 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 with the helped of three or more kills from seven players, while Adrian Cabalo had 18 assists.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14: The Cherokee Trail girls golf team claimed the title of the DPS Invitational played at City Park G.C. as the Cougars finished two shots in front of Erie atop a field of 16 teams. Bead Boonta and Kaleigh Babineaux shot 2-under-par 70 and 1-under 71, respectively, to finish in second and third place for the Cougars, while Eaglecrest’s Savanna Becker shot 75 to place fifth. …Elyse Bailey, Gracie Dennis, Seraiah Howard, Brooke Roth and Jaslyn Sanders all scored goals as the Smoky Hill girls soccer team topped Vista PEAK Prep 5-2. …Torie Turner tallied three goals and the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team rolled past Prairie View 7-0. …Annika and Micala Boex had a goal apiece for the Eaglecrest girls soccer team in a 2-0 victory over Horizon. …The Cherokee Trail baseball team downed Brophy Prep (7-5) and Notre Dame Prep (6-1) in back-to-back games in Arizona. Carter Wilcox and Aidan Medina each picked up wins, while Tommy Munch had five hits and two RBI combined. Bowen Tabola hit a grand slam against Brophy Prep. …Chase Dahir struck out seven hitters and allowed two hits over four innings to help the Grandview baseball team to an 8-1 win over Columbine. Chase Chapman and Spenser Smock had multiple hits, while Chapman, Tanner Pachorek, Kyler Vaughn and Wyatt Walters all drove in runs.