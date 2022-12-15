AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Dec. 6-Dec. 12, 2022:

MONDAY, DEC. 12: The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team dropped a 57-52 road contest at Doherty on a very light night for locals. Iliana Greene knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 15 pointers for the Raiders, who also got 14 from Hana Belibi and seven from Coryn Watts. …In the other contest involving a city teams, the Gateway girls basketball team fell to visiting DSST: Montview 44-40.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10: On its home mats, the Grandview boys wrestling team claimed the Grandview Duals crown with four victories. The Wolves topped Regis Jesuit (42-27), Broomfield (54-21), Centaurus (68-12) and Brighton (43-36) to take the title. Max Kibbee (195 pounds) recorded three wins by fall and one via tech fall for the Wolves, while Rhett Herman (120) and Charlie Herting (165) also had three pins. …The Overland boys basketball team fell to Denver East 84-56 in a non-league game. The victory for Angels coach Rudy Carey brought him to 876 for his career, which tied him with Dick Katte for the most for any Colorado prep boys basketball coach all-time. …The Rangeview girls basketball team wrapped up a 3-0 showing at the Rocky Mountain tournament with a 58-50 victory over Rocky Mountain. Jenessee Byrd poured in 17 points to lead the Raiders, who also got 14 points from Zane Bullock and 12 from Danielle Washington. …Nia McKenzie wrapped up a big performance at the Wildcat Classic with 20 points in a 68-30 win for the Eaglecrest girls basketball team over Ponderosa. The Raptors finished 3-0 in the tournament witih help from Laci Roffle’s 18 points and 10 more from Amaia Jones. …Eric Burggraf and William O’Grady (Grandview), Kai Gruenther and Ayden Schmidt (Cherokee Trail) and Garrett Veyna had goals as the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team cruised past Kent Denver 5-1. Caden Mills (Overland) made 11 saves in the win. …Jake Filler and Connor Ihaia each scored goals and Alijah Hernandez stopped 23 shots as the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team edged Fort Collins 2-1. …Despite four double-digit efforts, the Eaglecrest boys basketball team suffered its first loss as it fell 64-61 in overtime at Doherty. DeAndre Brown led the way for the Raptors with 17 points. …The Smoky Hill girls basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 62-58 outlasting of Mountain Range in the seventh-place game at the Centaurus Tournament.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9: A balanced effort for the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team produced a 74-68 win at parochial school rival Mullen as Eric Fiedler led four Raiders in double figures with 19 points. TaRea Fulcher added 14, Damarius Taylor 12 and Joe Dorais 11 for Regis Jesuit. …The Regis Jesuit boys wrestling team edged Legend 40-39 in a Continental League dual that ended with Dirk Morley’s pin at 285 pounds. Richard Carrier (120), Connor Mohr (126), Garrett Reece (138), Daniel Lantz (144) and Warrick Stanley (157) also recorded pins for the Raiders. …Garrett Barger contributed 13 points, while Cam Chapa and Joshua Ray had 12 apiece as the Eaglecrest boys basketball team defeated Rampart 65-48 on the road. …The Vista PEAK boys basketball team knocked off Hinkley 86-29 in a meeting of Aurora teams at the Mead Tournament. Twelve Bison got on the scoresheet, while Carson McDonald led the way with 16 points, while Kyree Polk added 13 and Gabe Britton 11. …The Overland girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season as it fell to Golden 49-40. …The Gateway boys basketball team finished fifth at the Fairview Festival with a 50-36 loss to Boulder. Samuel Piedrahita had 11 points and Kaiemion Ashley nine.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8: Damara Allen scored 14 points and Delainey Miller added 13, while the pair also stepped up defensively to help the unbeaten Cherokee Trail girls basketball team to a 49-38 win over Regis Jesuit (recap — here). Coryn Watts and Iliana Green led the Raiders witih eight points apiece. …Sienna Betts took over the final minutes for the Grandview girls basketball team in its home opener, as the Wolves rallied past Windsor 37-34. Grandview trailed by a point with just under two minutes left, but Betts scored its final eight points to put the finishing touches on a game-high 22-point effort (recap — here). …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team opened a three-game set at the Wildcat Classic hosted by Fruita Monument with a decisive 81-43 win over Carbon (Utah). Nia McKenzie scored a reported school single-game record of 33 points, while Shyann Farbes added 15 and Anjolene Ramiro 14. …The Grandview girls swim team bested Arapahoe 104-82 in a Centennial League dual meet that saw 22 5A state standards met. The Wolves swept the relay events and got individual wins from Megan Doubrava, Becky Hildebrand, Amelia Brown, Kaitlyn Hafer and diver Addison Campbell in the victory. …The Cherokee Trail girls swim team picked up a 129-56 Centennial League win at Smoky Hill that was the epitome of youth on display. Between the Cougars and Buffaloes, five events were won by freshmen: two for Smoky Hill’s Mya Noffsinger, one for teammate Cameryn Walkup and one apiece for Cherokee Trail’s Bella Lane and Jameson Young. The Cougars also got two individual wins from Morgan Walker as well as a sweep of the relay events that saw the teams combine for nine 5A state qualifying performances. … Eaglecrest boys wrestling coach Javier Quintana reached the 100-win milestone of his career with the Raptors’ 73-0 win against Overland in a Centennial League dual match. Ramzi Noorzai (126 pounds), Jared Hayes (132), Oscar Hinojos (138), Ladanian Gordon (175), Dalton Leivian (215) and Caden Harry (285) earned wins by fall, while Ethan Maughan (144) and Marcel Gordon (190) won decisions in Eaglecrest’s sweep. …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team swept Arvada (66-15) and Overland (77-6) in a tri-dual. Jazmyn Roberts (120 pounds) had two matches and won by both by fall for the Raptors. Vianca Mendoza’s pin at 125 pounds against Eaglecrest provided the points for Overland. …The Grandview boys wrestling team topped Arapahoe 59-21 in a Centennial League dual match that included wins by fall for the Wolves from Brady Dean (126 pounds), Gunner Lopez (138), Jonathan Montes Gonzales (144), Josh Gerarde (150), Charlie Herting (165), Maxwell Kibbee (190) and Marcus Nesbitt (215), in addition to a tech fall victory for 132-pounder Nehemiah Quintana. …The Rangeview boys basketball team rolled past Regis Groff 79-26 behind Mareon Chapman’s 26-point explosion. Royce Edwards (16 points) and Khiem Davison (12) also contributed heavily for the Raiders in the lopsided victory. …The Gateway girls basketball team fell to the visiting Far Northeast Warriors 42-27.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team held off rallying Heritage for a 55-50 home victory behind double-digit scoring efforts from DeAndre Brown (18 points), Garrett Barger (11) and Robert Heflin V (11). …The Rangeview boys basketball team dropped a 49-33 contest against Rock Canyon that saw Royce Edwards lead the Raiders with 17 points. …The Gateway boys basketball team bounced back from an opening loss at the Fairview Festival with a 47-34 victory against Battle Mountain that put it into the fifth-place game. Samuel Piedrahita paced the Olys with 14 points, while Josh Arce had 13, and Oriel Bailey 11. …In a boys wrestling dual match in which all eight of the contested matches were decided by fall, Smoky Hill won a 72-12 decision at Aurora Central. Zach Majernik (138 pounds), Jacob Castellano (144), Cameron Coker (150), Elijah Villegas (190), Muhamadjon Dzhalolov (215) and Nick Silva (285) won by fall for the Buffaloes, while the Trojans won the last two matches with pins from Van Nawl (165) and Juan Cooper (175).

TUESDAY, DEC. 6: The Vista PEAK boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 62-46 defeat at the hands of Monarch at the Mead Tournament. Javon Lowman scored 13 points for the Bison, which had its scoring spread among nine players. …Madeline Gibbs earned team-high honors with 11 points for the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team, which downed visiting Chaparral 34-29. Delainey Miller added nine. …The Aurora Central boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 61-51 win against Englewood as Cai’Reis Curby poured in 24 points. …Destynee Weddington made a free throw in the closing seconds to give the Aurora Central girls basketball team a 39-38 road win at Englewood. Alayna McClain tallied 17 points to pace the Trojans. … The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team returned to play in Colorado after a trip to Dallas with a 64-41 victory over visiting Colorado Academy. Four Raiders scored in double figures as Hana Belibi and Coryn Watts contributed 14 points apiece, while Jane Rumpf added 13 and Iliana Green 10. …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team jumped in front of Prairie View 22-0 after one quarter en route to an 83-27 home win. Anjolene Ramiro led four Raptors in double figures with 18 points, while Nia McKenzie added 17, Shyann Farbes 12 and Laci Roffle 10. …The Vista PEAK boys wrestling team defeated Overland 63-17 in a matchup of Aurora teams that saw the Bison claim victories in six of the nine contested matches. Jason Leadens (175 pounds), Oscar Valdez (215), Joseph Maes (285) and Adrian Pacheco (106) got early pins for Vista PEAK, which also got wins by decision from Ezekiel Taylor (190) and a fall from Jorge Hernandez-Garcia (132). Spencer Brill (120) and Talil Seals-Fisher (138) recorded pins for Overland, which also got a tech fall victory from 144-pounder Eric Kelly. …The Vista PEAK girls wrestling team topped Overland 48-27 in a dual match that saw eight matches contested and six forfeited. The Bison got wins by fall from Anastasia Smith (100 pounds), Andrea Sanchez Chacon (120), Amelia Bacon (125) and Jayden Abreo (140), while the Trailblazers’ victories came with a pin from Nyla Tarrant (235) and a decision from 130-pounder Paw Htoo. …The Regis Jesuit girls swim team defeated ThunderRidge 131-45 in a dual meet that saw the two Continental League teams combine to record 16 5A state-qualifying times. The Raiders swept the relay events and had multiple groups qualify in the 200 yard medley and 200 yard freestyle relays, while Taylor Johannsen earned a pair of event wins. Taylor Hoffman, Jane Wiebe, Tierney Kohl, Emme Penry and diver Sarah Mann also claimed firsts for Regis Jesuit.