AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 3-Oct. 9, 2023:

MONDAY, OCT. 9: A four-goal explosion in the second half lifted the Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory over William Smith in a game played at the Aurora Sports Complex. Diego Estrada Garcia, Juan George, Leocardi Guli, Jose Sanchez and Sekou Sheriff all had goals for the Spartans, while Augustine Osei scored for the Eagles. …The Gateway boys soccer team scored three goals in the second half to rally past Alameda International 3-2.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7: Keegan Jones scored a goal in the opening two minutes of the second half to put the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team ahead of Eaglecrest, but Dominic Gonzalez scored for the Raptors as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. …The Regis Jesuit boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season with a 4-0 road defeat at Pine Creek. …Aubrey DeJong homered and drove in three runs and Sasha Kennedy also had an RBI to back winning pitcher Leah Graves as the Grandview softball team (17-6) topped Eaglecrest 6-2 to close the regular season. Sybella Trevino drove in both runs for the Raptors (17-6). …The Cherokee Trail softball team rallied from an 8-3 deficit to tie Cherry Creek after six innings, but the Bruins scored four times in the top of the seventh and topped the Cougars 12-8 to end the regular season. Kennedy Brian homered and drove in four runs, while Icela Ciocarlan and Kiki Pryor knocked in two apiece for Cherokee Trail (17-6). … Michaela Halton had four extra base hits (a double, two triples and a home run) and drove in three runs and Pennie Siple homered and had 5 RBI, but the Overland softball team fell to Westminster 17-14. The Trailblazers finished the season 9-14. …The Aurora Central softball team’s 6-15 season came to an end with a 17-5 Colorado League loss to Thornton. …The Overland co-op gymnastics team finished second in a four-team meet with a score of 174.65 points that put it behind only Palmer Ridge (179.625). Ainsley Renner finished second in the all-around competition, tied for the best score on the vault and finished second on the uneven bars.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6: The Aurora Central boys soccer team scored in each half for a 2-0 Colorado League home win over Skyview. …Santiago Sosa Hernandez scored a second-half goal and the William Smith boys soccer team topped DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1-0. …Jaya Gray went 5-for-5 and scored four times for the Vista PEAK Prep softball team in a 17-7 home win over rival Rangeview. Amara Herrera doubled three times and drove in four runs and Lillian Opiela-Garcia had three hits as well for the Bison, who finished the regular season 15-8. Jazmyn Nunez drove in two runs and Devyn Davenport and Scarlette Heredia each had two hits for the Raiders, who ended 9-14. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team posted a 4-0 shutout of Mountain Vista.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5: The Grandview girls volleyball team staved off a challenge from visiting Cherokee Trail for a 25-11, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19 Centennial League victory which was fueled by 15 kills and 14 digs from Emerson Deferme plus six blocks from Keona Bui and 32 assists from Ashley Harkness. Kassie Cooley had 11 kills, Willow Snow recorded 18 digs and Avery Krause dished out 30 assists for the Cougars. …Ayden West racked up 17 kills and Melinda Allred added 11 to go with 24 digs, while Ava Eltzroth recorded 45 assists as the Vista PEAK Prep girls volleyball team held off Westminster 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13. …Ashley Betancourt’s 11 kills and Kassandra Flores’ 10 service aces helped the Aurora Central girls volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-21 win over Gateway. …The Eaglecrest girls volleyball team swept past Smoky Hill 25-12, 25-12, 25-6. … Mathew Calzontl, Kevin Fierro, Irvin Gutierrez and Jareth Almarez Muro scored goals for the Vista PEAK Prep boys soccer team in a 4-1 win over Westminster. …Alex Tavlarides struck out eight in a complete game and Jenna Patterson and Jillian Samaras had RBI as the Regis Jesuit softball team earned a crucial 5-2 win over Ponderosa. …Briahna Gallegos pitched three hitless innings with seven strikeouts as the Eaglecrest softball team blanked Mullen 19-0. Megan Drugan homered and drove in six runs, Addison Mower also went yard and had four RBI and Jac Smith knocked in three runs for the Raptors. … Amara Herrera doubled twice and drove in two runs, but the Vista PEAK Prep softball team fell to Denver South 17-6. …Sydney Cornell scored both goals and Emilia Calamari had an assist as the Regis Jesuit field hockey team defeated the Poudre School District 2-0.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4: Ashley Miller’s lone hit of the day produced a 4-3 walk-off win for the Grandview softball team over Cherry Creek. Miller drove in three runs and Kamaya Soniea-Harris pitched five scoreless innings for the win. …Mathew Calzontl’s penalty kick goal in the second half stood up as the Vista PEAK Prep boys soccer team topped Hinkley 2-1. Calzontl also assisted on Kevin Fierro’s goal for the Bison. …Alex Silva had a hat trick for the Aurora West College Prep boys soccer team in an 8-0 win over STEM Highlands Ranch. …The Aurora Central boys soccer team topped Alameda 10-0. …Kiki Pryor and Icela Ciocarlan homered and Kennedy Brian drove in three runs with four hits as the Cherokee Trail softball team downed Eaglecrest 15-5. Megan Drugan homered twice and drove in four runs for the Raptors.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3: Charles Sharp scored four goals for the Regis Jesuit boys soccer team in a 5-0 win over Chaparral. … Ubaldo Echevesta and Franklyn Kikomeko tallied for the Overland boys soccer team in a 2-0 win over Eaglecrest. …Caleb Burgess and Marcelo Ruiz had goals for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team in a 2-0 defeat of Smoky Hill. …The Grandview boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 Centennial League decision to Arapahoe. …Aniyah May, Saidi Teni and Melody Guerrero drove in two runs apiece for the Aurora Central softball team in a 19-9 win over RMP Smart. …The Regis Jesuit field hockey team suffered its first defeat with a 2-0 loss to Colorado Academy.