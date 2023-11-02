AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 24-Oct. 30, 2023:

SATURDAY, OCT. 28: The Grandview girls volleyball team dropped a showdown with Palmer Ridge by a score of 24-26, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 15-10 at the Cheyenne Mountain Tournament and they also dropped a four-set match to Windsor. Emerson Deferme racked up 45 kills between the matches and Peyton Belcher had 24, while Ashley Harkness dished out 70 assists. …The Eaglecrest girls volleyball team finished 1-2 at the Ponderosa Tournament, while Cherokee Trail finished 1-1. The Raptors won a three-set match between the teams the previous day to start the tournament. …The Vista PEAK Prep girls volleyball team split four matches at the Rangeview Tournament with victories over Littleton (25-8, 25-20) and Thomas Jefferson (19-25, 25-17, 15-4) and losses to Denver North (25-19, 25-21) and Arvada West (25-20, 25-18). Host Rangeview finished 1-3 with its lone win coming over Thomas Jefferson (25-20, 25-20). …The Overland girls volleyball team defeated Gateway 25-23, 25-9, 25-11 in a non-league dual match to close the season for both teams.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26: The Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team finished fourth in the Centennial League Challenge as it lost to Mullen 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, while Eaglecrest took fifth with a 24-26, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 16-14 road win at Arapahoe. Elexys Erly had 16 kills, while Hannah Brinkman and Anayah Rucker added 12 apiece and Alysse Marcoso made 35 digs. Smoky Hill’s 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 win against Overland netted seventh place. …The Vista PEAK Prep girls volleyball team swept past George Washington 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 behind Ayden West’s 11 kills, while Ava Eltzroth dished out 29 assists. …The Rangeview girls volleyball team earned a 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19 win over Northfield as Maddie Kilmer had 11 kills, 15 digs and 23 assists and Anika Davison racked up 17 kills and 25 digs. …The Hinkley girls volleyball team topped Abraham Lincoln 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25: Emerson Deferme racked up 21 kills and Savannah Adams and Mira Griffin had seven apiece as the Grandview girls volleyball team roared back from a two-set deficit for a 24-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-9 victory in the Centennial League Challenge championship match that decided the league title. Brenna Kelly’s 31-dig effort helped her surpass 1,000 for her career and Ashley Harkness had 47 assists. …The Regis Jesuit girls volleyball team closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 win over visiting Douglas County.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24: In the championship semifinals of the Centennial League Challenge girls volleyball tournament, Grandview swept Mullen 25-15, 25-12, 25-14, while Cherry Creek rallied to defeat Cherokee Trail 23-25, 13-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-10. Eaglecrest topped Smoky Hill and Arapahoe defeated Overland in the consolation semifinals. …Ayden West had 13 kills, Melinda Allred 12, Amanni Tisdell 10 and Ella Travis nine (to go witih five aces) as the Vista PEAK Prep girls volleyball team topped Northfield 27-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15. …The Rangeview girls volleyball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.