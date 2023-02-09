Week past: The week past in Aurora prep sports, 1.31-2.6.23

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2023:

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 1.31-2.6.23

MONDAY, FEB. 6: There were no varsity contests for Aurora teams.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4: The Vista PEAK boys and girls wrestling teams both won the City League Championship meets at Lincoln High School. Oscar Valdez (215 pounds) won the lone championship for the Bison boys, while Anastasia Smith (100), Andrea Sanchez Chacon (110), Amelia Bacon (115), Reagan Perez (120), Leilani Caamal (155) and Taryn Holloway (190) won for the girls. …Ayden Schmidt (Cherokee Trail) and Dominic Suchkov scored two goals apiece as the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team defeated Fort Collins 7-5. …The Vista PEAK boys basketball team suffered a 50-49 loss to Northfield. …Kenny Black-Knox poured in 20 points, Mareon Chapman added 13 and 10 players on the Rangeview boys basketball team scored in a 71-38 road win at Aurora Central. Christopher Perkins tallied 16 points to lead the Trojans. …The Vista PEAK girls basketball team rolled past Northfield 83-39 behind four players in double figures. Eianna Jackson led the way with 19 points, while Knikia Starks added 18, Ashlyn Stapleton 11 and Mackenzie Griffin 10.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3: The Eaglecrest girls basketball team held off a furious rally by Grandview for a 47-44 home victory. Nia McKenzie tallied 14 points and Laci Roffle 12 for the Raptors, who topped the Wolves, who got 23 from Sienna Betts and 15 from Sydnie McClain. …Rickey Mitchell scored nine of his game-high 34 points in overtime as the Smoky Hill boys basketball team topped Cherry Creek 80-75 in overtime. …Connor Ihaia had a two goals and an assist and Alijah Hernandez made 34 saves as the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team skated to a 5-5 tie with Chaparral. …William O’Grady (Grandview) had a hat trick to lead the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team over Chatfield 7-2. …UK Onyenwere scored 16 points to lead the balanced Grandview boys basketball team to a 65-54 road win at Eaglecrest. Garrett Barger paced the Raptors with 15.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2: Mareon Chapman and Royce Edwards scored 14 points apiece as the Rangeview boys basketball team upset 6A No. 7-ranked Highlands Ranch 61-52. …The Grandview boys wrestling team finished undefeated in the Centennial League with a 69-9 win over Smoky Hill behind pins by Jonathan Montes Gonzales, David McCurdy, Josh Gerarde, Maxwell Kibbee and Marcus Nesbitt. …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team earned the Centennial League championship with a 66-3 dual win at Mullen. Chasey Karabell, Jordan Heibult and Gianna Falise earned wins for the Raptors.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1: Simon Kibbee scored just before the buzzer and the Grandview boys basketball team topped Cherry Creek 42-41. …Peyton Taylor’s late free throws were the difference in the Eaglecrest boys basketball team’s 60-59 win at Arapahoe. …The Grandview girls basketball team fell to Cherry Creek 56-40. …The Vista PEAK girls basketball team rang up 91 points in a 91-15 victory over Lincoln in a game in which Ashlyn Stapleton made a school-record eight 3-pointers on her way to 28 points. Eianna Jackson added 20 and Amirah Pena 10 for the Bison. …National Signing Day was large around Aurora as athletes from Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley (Angel Avila, story here), Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill signed NLIs or were honored for previous signings (full list of signings by school, here).

TUESDAY, JAN. 31: Josh Arce poured in 24 points to lead the Gateway boys basketball team to a 60-46 win over Aurora Central. In the girls matchup, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez had 18 points and Shaya Kelley 15 as the Trojans won 47-36.